It will be interesting to see if ADT's (NYSE:ADT) entrance into the energy space (through its acquisition of Sunpro Solar) will be a game-changer for the company. We state this because the company has struggled to report profitability since its IPO four years ago. Furthermore, as we can see below on the technical chart, the market didn't exactly get excited by the news on the Sunpro acquisition as shares failed to gain any traction on the news. In fact, as we stand, shares run the risk of undergoing a bearish triangle, especially if the price drops beneath support just above the $8 level. We will continue to watch money-flow activity to see if the Sunpro deal can finally put a floor in this company. The alternative is that shares may need to drop significantly further before buyers begin to step in aggressively here.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO