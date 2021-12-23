Boil water order is rescinded

Two members of the public Robin Moelhagen and James Kelly, voiced their displeasure with a proposed slaughterhouse project to the Geary County Commission Monday morning. Moelhagen spoke first ."I don't know how many of you have been around feedlots or cattle yards or processing plants but when they get wet it stinks to high heaven. " Moelhagen added. "I realize that there are people that there are people in higher ups that don't care about our towns and our counties but since I am a resident and I'm not that far away from a proposal site I DO NOT WANT IT.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO