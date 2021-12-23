ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil water order is rescinded

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has...

JC Post

Commissioner Keith Ascher opposes proposed slaughterhouse

Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher issued a statement Monday saying that he had heard from an overwhelming number of Geary County citizens that don't want a proposed slaughter / processing plant located in the county. Ascher said "I am stating my opposition to such a proposal. This is not the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

More opposition surfaces to a proposed slaughterhouse

Two members of the public Robin Moelhagen and James Kelly, voiced their displeasure with a proposed slaughterhouse project to the Geary County Commission Monday morning. Moelhagen spoke first ."I don't know how many of you have been around feedlots or cattle yards or processing plants but when they get wet it stinks to high heaven. " Moelhagen added. "I realize that there are people that there are people in higher ups that don't care about our towns and our counties but since I am a resident and I'm not that far away from a proposal site I DO NOT WANT IT.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New interchange is slated for Geary County

There will be a new interchange at I-70 and Taylor Road in Geary County. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said the details on the timing of the project are not yet known. "But the fact that we have been selected to be in the IKE program for the upgraded interchange is very exciting."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Small earthquakes continue to jolt residents of Saline County

SALINE COUNTY —Dozens of small earthquakes continue to rattle central Kansas, primarily southeast Saline County. Seven small quakes were centered southeast of Salina on Sunday including a 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4:30a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just before 4a.m. Monday, the agency reported a 2.5 magnitude...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KDHE: 6,900 new cases, 14 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 6,939 to a total of 512,461, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6964. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KDHE: COVID numbers similar to Christmas 2020

TOPEKA—Due to the Christmas holiday, the Kansas Department of Health did not update COVID numbers from across the state on Friday. Just before before Christmas a year ago, the state reported 5089 new COVID cases and 59 new deaths. This week, the KDHE reported similar numbers. On Wednesday, December...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Savings are realized on Medicare prescription plans

There have been substantial savings for those on Medicare prescription plans in Geary County. Trish Giordano, County Commission Chair, said Extension Agent Deb Andres, who works on the Medicare prescription plans for seniors "changed 105 seniors Medicare plan and saved approximately $289,000, and I thought that was pretty significant." The...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Shortage of Kan. substitute teachers opens door to change in license rules

TOPEKA — Dramatic shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas public schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the Kansas State Department of Education to consider temporarily modifying license requirements for people seeking part-time work in classrooms, officials said last week. Teacher retirements, resignations and absences and the anxiety...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Dates are set for the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat

January 13 and 14 are the dates for the 2022 Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat at the Manhattan Conference Center. Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce will gather for the annual event. Topics such entrepreneurship, talent, innovation and regional economic development will be discussed. There will also be community updates, roundtable discussions and networking opportunities.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
