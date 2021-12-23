Virgin Orbit Forges Launch Contract With Arqit Quantum

The world’s most powerful telescope has been launched into space on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) took off from Kourou spaceport in French Guiana at 12.20pm on an Ariane 5 rocket.Designed to answer unsolved questions about the universe, it will look further back in time than ever before, to 400 million years after the Big Bang, the UK Space Agency says.It was originally meant to leave on Christmas Eve, but a forecast of high-level winds at the spaceport forced it to be postponed.Controllers were given a 30-minute window to launch the rocket beginning at 12.20pm, and successfully hit...

