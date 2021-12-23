ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Use Explainer Videos For Crypto & Blockchain?

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last decade, explainer videos have become a common practice. Since the last couple of years, they have gained popularity and become a highly effective marketing tool for tech companies and startups. Social media marketing is the perfect tool to attract web visitors from social media platforms. Videos make it...

cryptopolitan.com

NFT was popular than crypto in 2021 according to Google Trends

In 2021, NFT was more popular in Google search than crypto. Non-fungible Token sales generated over $10 billion this year. Gaming integration and metaverse will add more value to this space in 2022. According to Google Trends data of 2021, ‘NFT’ was more searched by users than ‘crypto’ or any...
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto risk: Blockchain specialist wants to tutor Tanzanians

The specialist wants traders to learn about crypto risk. Over the months in 2021, the number of Tanzanians that traded in digital assets and blockchain-related products doubled. While most of the adoption was born out of the need to make profits, others were just triggered by the fear of missing out. However, so many parties across the country have stressed the need to reduce crypto risks. According to an educator in the blockchain space, Tanzanians need to undergo education to be able to guard themselves against the ills of the sector.
Fast Company

Crypto’s weird and wild year: 8 moments that defined the blockchain in 2021

The year 2021 was one for the ages. COVID-19 raged on. The metaverse stepped into the limelight. The stock market popped, with the tally of public debuts soaring to new heights. Billionaires—and the rest of the world—looked skyward, imagining a future beyond our Earthly boundaries. At the same...
cryptopolitan.com

The Benefits Of Video Marketing For A Cryptocurrency Exchange

No matter which industry your company belongs to, you can easily reap the benefits of video marketing. When everything is going online, people are more inclined to watch videos than reading a review about the same topic or product in today’s digital age. Video marketing has become an essential part of any business’s marketing strategies.
Santa Clarita Radio

The Secured Algorithm Used By Crypto And Bitcoin

Ever since first being introduced on the scene, Bitcoin created attention. It first made headlines on the internet when it first hit the scene, with the concept of a digital currency that not only ran on a decentralized network but was decentralized, so to say. This allowed for any computer to run the Bitcoin network, and it was done in such a way that no bank or government was needed to hold it in order to be part of the network and to receive and pay out the Bitcoins.
cryptonews.com

State-Owned Investment Giant Mubadala Invests In Crypto, Blockchain-Based Ecosystem

In a move that could potentially inject billions of dollars into the global crypto markets, Abu Dhabi’s leading state-owned holding Mubadala Investment Company is acknowledging it has started to invest its assets in cryptocurrencies and their surrounding blockchain-based ecosystem. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, made the...
NEWSBTC

Archethic Blockchain Burns 90% of their Native Tokens — a Crypto First

The project has adopted a deflationary tokenomic model to ensure network sustainability. A new blockchain project called Archethic has become the first project to burn 90% of their total token supply — within just 6 months of launch of their Mainnet Beta. The unprecedented mass burn of the $UCO...
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

Solana is a blockchain network that has seen its price rise from around $1.50 at the start of 2021 to its current level of $202. It has some distinct advantages, including its high transaction speed and low cost per transaction. It has seen tremendous growth in NFTs on its network.
cryptopolitan.com

SHIB dwarfs other altcoins in social media growth in 2021

SHIB ranks as a top token in 2021 in terms of social media talks. Rumors on Robinhood listing SHIB played a vital role in surging the discussions. Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared severally on social networks search history in 2021. Besides, it cuts as the most dominant crypto on the networking platforms this year.
Hackernoon

Why Does Mukesh Ambani Have Faith in Blockchain?

Blockchain is a durable, transparent, append-only digital ledger that may be used to monitor or record practically any form of asset, including products and services, patents, smart contracts, and more. Each year, the growth rate of blockchain technology accelerates significantly. Between 2019 and 2025, the worldwide blockchain market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 69%. Mukesh Ambani is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, and his journey to billionaire status is the stuff of legends. He is Reliance Industries' (RIL) chairman and managing director. Mukesh Ambani has previously spoken out about his thoughts on blockchain technology. The billionaire tycoon claimed that he believes in Blockchain technology, which he feels is crucial for a "trust-based, equitable society." This business tycoon predicted that smart contracts will revolutionize the world of finance, and that blockchain, which he differentiated from cryptocurrency, is a technology that he believes in.
houstonianonline.com

Analyst says two altcoins besides Ethereum will generate huge returns in 2022

Cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis charges Ethereum (ETH) And two cryptocurrencies are among the best investment options for 2022. Davis Says There are 475,000 YouTube subscribers where Ethereum and two altcoins will generate “good returns for investors” next year. In the case of Ethereum, a crypto trader and analyst...
CNBC

From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

It's been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and ether, the second-largest, hit all-time highs, while altcoins, like meme-inspired dogecoin, surged in popularity. Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for...
