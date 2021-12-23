Why Use Explainer Videos For Crypto & Blockchain?

Blockchain is a durable, transparent, append-only digital ledger that may be used to monitor or record practically any form of asset, including products and services, patents, smart contracts, and more. Each year, the growth rate of blockchain technology accelerates significantly. Between 2019 and 2025, the worldwide blockchain market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 69%. Mukesh Ambani is one of the world's wealthiest individuals, and his journey to billionaire status is the stuff of legends. He is Reliance Industries' (RIL) chairman and managing director. Mukesh Ambani has previously spoken out about his thoughts on blockchain technology. The billionaire tycoon claimed that he believes in Blockchain technology, which he feels is crucial for a "trust-based, equitable society." This business tycoon predicted that smart contracts will revolutionize the world of finance, and that blockchain, which he differentiated from cryptocurrency, is a technology that he believes in.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO