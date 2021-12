PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With schools closing and COVID-19 cases spiking locally and nationally, officials are now encouraging people to take rapid tests before attending holiday gatherings. The advice is for everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated and received their booster shot. This comes as breakthrough cases are growing. People who are vaccinated and boosted are testing positive. They usually have mild symptoms or none so that’s why there’s a big push for people to do rapid tests before holiday gatherings. “The omicron and everything else and a lot of people that I know they’re testing positive for COVID, so I am...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO