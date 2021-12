Buddy we're talking SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home below so be warned! It's been a long time coming folks, but the moment that many have waited for is here, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now playing in theaters, the MCU just got a little bigger in one specific New York neighborhood. As rumored for quite a long time, and even denied by the man himself, the latest Spider-Man movie officially brings back a fan-favorite hero from the Marvel Netflix TV shows, putting Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock on the big screen. Daredevil is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO