ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

Voting begins in GVEA's Holiday Lights Contest

By Galina Segler
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting in Golden Valley Electric Association’s Holiday Lights Contest starts today, in which social media users pick the most festive holiday home in the Interior. Facebook users will be able to “like” their favorite display to help it win, with voting closing Dec. 30. Golden Valley...

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Holiday Happenings This Weekend – Light Parades; Lighting Up Tillamook County Contest Entry Form; Link to Holiday Lights Map

JOIN IN THE FUN – Enter the LIGHTING UP TILLAMOOK COUNTY contest – send the address/location of the BEST light displays in the County and we’ll send our photographer to get photos, feature you on the Tillamook County Pioneer and readers will vote on the BEST displays – and PRIZES will be awarded… email your address and contact information to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net or fill out this Google form to enter: https://forms.gle/bZRmbJHWPpESodT49.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
FOX 21 Online

16th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest Winners Announced

DULUTH, Minn. – The winners have been announced for the Greater Downtown Council’s 16th Annual Holiday Window and Lighting Display Contest. Nineteen local businesses participated in this year’s contest. Official judging took place November 19 through November 23 and winners were chosen based on execution of theme...
DULUTH, MN
drgnews.com

Fort Pierre business and residential Christmas lighting contest begins today (Dec. 15, 2021)

Fort Pierre businesses and residents wanting to enter the town’s Christmas Lighting contest should have their decorations up by today (Dec. 15, 2021). Fort Pierre Development Corporation office manager Sunny Hannum says the format for the contest is somewhat different this year. She says there are additional categories for residential lighting. Those are:
FORT PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Interior#Gvea Electric Credit
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Residents! Last Day to Vote in Lighting Contest is Tomorrow!

Antwerp Chamber of Commerce has sponsored a Business Lighting Contest this holiday season. There are 13 businesses entered into this first holiday lighting contest for Chamber businesses in Antwerp. The “Major Award” in the window of the photo above (Friends Flooring window) goes to the business who receives the most votes. Voting is set up at the Antwerp Branch Library during library hours until December 15, 2021.
ANTWERP, OH
Daily Gate City

Lighting contest has its winners

The winners for the second annual City of Christmas Lighting Contest gathered in the City of Christmas in Rand Park on Saturday, near the display that honors John Briscoe, the man who is honored through the contest. There were two categories this year. In the originality category, first place went...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Ellsworth American

Holiday displays ready to light Santa’s way

ELLSWORTH — Twinkle, twinkle little … light? Thanksgiving had barely arrived when Christmas lights and decorations — some two stories high with faces the size of a satellite dish — began to spring up on shops and lawns to celebrate the holiday season. This year, especially,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
nowhabersham.com

Local educator finishes in top 5 of Live’s Holiday Sweater Contest

The Grinch delivered some extra green to one local educator this Christmas courtesy of a national television talk show. Former Habersham Middle School Assistant Principal Tracy Allison is $500 richer after being selected as one of five finalists in the Holiday Sweater Contest on Live with Kelly and Ryan. While she didn’t win the $3,000 grand prize – that went to a woman named Kari from Anchorage, Alaska – Allison says she was “very excited” to be in the top five.
LIFESTYLE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Voting for 2022 Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb contest begins Christmas Eve

Who’s ready for 2022? The 2022 Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb contest, that is! Voting for those with the most nominations begins midnight Friday and runs through Jan. 21. This year has been a different kind of challenge for local businesses that have made it their mission to bounce back after the onset of the pandemic. Showing them some love by nominating and voting for them is more important now than ever. In response, we have added some additional categories specifically catered to this year. But, as always, consider your favorite hair stylist, your favorite breakfast spot, your favorite Realtor — they have all had to adjust to a new normal in the midst of the pandemic and still need your support.
LIFESTYLE
syvnews.com

6 winners named in Lompoc's annual holiday decoration contest

Six winners have been named in the 27th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest, with honors going to three residences and three places of business. Donning festive décor and bright, twinkling lights, residents of 432 South A St. placed first, followed by 1352 Marigold Way and 304 Ladera whose residents claimed second and third, respectively.
LOMPOC, CA
wgel.com

Christmas Lights Contest Underway

The second annual Greenville Holiday Lights contest is underway. Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said fifteen homes and eight businesses have signed up and the contest is going well. He said he hopes the displays will make a nice bridge between the lights displays in Woburn and at the American Farm Heritage Museum and will provide a full evening of holiday enjoyment for everyone.
GREENVILLE, IL
Oxford Leader

Leonard’s tree lighting, gingerbread contest

Leonard’s tree lighting on Dec. 3 was more subdued than originally planned, out of respect for the tragedy in Oxford earlier that week. A prayer and a moment of silence were offered for the affected families, and the tree outside Rowland Hall was lit in their honor. Santa arrived after the tree lighting to visit with the little ones. There were about 60 to 70 people in attendance.
wnypapers.com

Youngstown Lions announce holiday Outdoor Lighting Contest winners

Youngstown Lions Club President Terry Cummings announced the winners of its 2021 holiday Outdoor Lighting Contest of residences in the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter. Winners included:. •First place – 3639 Hillview Drive in the Youngstown Estates neighborhood, with a $100 prize awarded; second place – 592 Applewood...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy