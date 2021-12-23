Voting begins in GVEA's Holiday Lights Contest

Who’s ready for 2022? The 2022 Cobb Life Magazine Best of Cobb contest, that is! Voting for those with the most nominations begins midnight Friday and runs through Jan. 21. This year has been a different kind of challenge for local businesses that have made it their mission to bounce back after the onset of the pandemic. Showing them some love by nominating and voting for them is more important now than ever. In response, we have added some additional categories specifically catered to this year. But, as always, consider your favorite hair stylist, your favorite breakfast spot, your favorite Realtor — they have all had to adjust to a new normal in the midst of the pandemic and still need your support.

