Behind Viral Videos

Idol Shimai o H ni Produce!

Gamespot
 4 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Kunado Kuniki

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

H de Hajiketa Itazura Wizard

TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Gamespot

Elements of Dreams

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia

TV & VIDEOS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Promises More Drama in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry‘s comedy-drama Sistas is set to get even messier judging by the recently released Season 4 trailer. BET revealed the new teaser (watch below) during Wednesday night’s Season 3 finale, and it promises plenty of drama and heartbreak to come. The fourth season, which was renewed back in October, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Raspberry Cube ASMR

TECHNOLOGY
TVLine

American Gods Alum to Play African Queen in Starz Drama From 50 Cent

American Gods star Yetide Badaki is ready to claim her crown: She’ll play the title role in the Starz drama Queen Nzinga, with the Power franchise’s 50 Cent as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on a true story, the series centers on a princess in 17th-century Angola who wages a decades-long war against the kingdom’s enemies and Portuguese slavers, rising to become the land’s first-ever female ruler. “Nzinga would come to sacrifice everything to defend her people’s dignity, liberty and freedom,” per the official synopsis. “It has been a long-held dream of mine to bring the story of...
MOVIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Rocked ‘Xmas/Cowboy/Hippie Look’ on Christmas Morning

The wife of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is rocking a very unique look this year for her family’s Christmas. If Cynthia Hauser looks familiar to you, that’s probably because she is. She is without a doubt best known for her acting days as a teen. She and her twin sister, Brittany Daniel, starred together in the teen drama and comedy television show Sweet Valley High (based on the book series by Francine Pascal). Cynthia portrayed the character Elizabeth “Liz” Wakefield. Prior to that role, you might have also recognized the twins from somewhere else. They appeared as the Doublemint Twins in several commercials for Doublemint Gum.
CELEBRITIES

