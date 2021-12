Assassin's Creed is doing the Marvel thing and teasing fans with the prospect of having their beloved heroes collide in new free DLC called Crossover Stories. In both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can jump into the game and start playing new missions that reveal how Kassandra and Eivor's worlds merge together. Note that this content (and by extension this guide) contains spoilers, so you may be best waiting until you've finished both games if that's important to you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO