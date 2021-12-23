Raspberry Cube ASMR

REVIEW – As the mother of a teenager I can tell you that gift giving this holiday season is getting trickier and trickier. I’m always on the lookout for a clever gift or stocking stuffer that I think will be a winner with my kid. The GoCube 2×2 takes all the fun of a Rubik’s cube and supercharges it with 21st century technology that makes it a fun gift for anyone who enjoys problem solving and puzzles. My son already has a Rubik’s cube and he likes it, but he hasn’t mastered it. I think he’ll like the extra functionality of the GoCube 2×2 and it might help him learn a trick or two along the way.

