Ind. — On Monday, there were 686 scheduled appointments at the Fishers Health Department COVID-19 testing site according to Public Health Director Monica Heltz. It was a steady flow for hours as cars wrapped around the street and divided into two lines once they drove into the parking lot. Many of the people were getting tested after spending the holidays with family members. Others were getting tested just to be sure they were in the clear. Nick Vetor fell into the latter camp.

