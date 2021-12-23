Josou Souseiki

What if I told you Fortnite will soon be adding new items for The Matrix to its item shop? Well it's true; new Matrix-themed emotes and a weapon wrap are coming today. Two new emotes are part of the new Matrix set of items, one letting the player perform Trinity's iconic floating kick, while the other imitates Neo's bullet-dodging lean backward. A new gun wrap will also be available: the Ones and Zeroes wrap, earning the name due to its portrayal of the green-on-black binary code from the Matrix movies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO