Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in November, down from 4.4% in October. The unemployment rate has declined rapidly over the past six months, according to the Oregon Employment Department. It was close to 6% throughout the first half of the year. Now the rate is close to the state’s historically low unemployment rates, which averaged 3.9% during 2017 through 2019, the three calendar years at the end of the prior economic expansion.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO