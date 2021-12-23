ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘It’s like losing a family member’: Kangaroo killed in Middle TN; owners say it could have been avoided

By Allie Lynch, Lucas Wright
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIgy6_0dUWRyML00

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident in Sumner County said she was attacked by her neighbor’s kangaroo, leading to her husband stepping in, killing the animal.

The incident unfolded on Fern Valley Road in White House Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., authorities responded to the area for reports of two people “who had been in a battle with a male kangaroo,” according to Sumner County Sheriff Tim Bailey.

Animals you probably didn’t know you could own in Tennessee

Reportedly, neighbors spotted the kangaroo outside of its normal area, although still within its owners’ property. At that time, the neighbors called the owners to see if there was any way to get the animal back to its usual confinement.

The owners — Hope and Chris Lea — told the neighbors where they could find the kangaroo’s feed to lure it back into its area, but they also said they would be home within an hour to take care of the situation.

The neighbors went onto the fenced-in property, where the female neighbor was assaulted by the kangaroo. The husband then stepped in, strangling the kangaroo.

Crews rescue 32 animals from ‘neglectful conditions’ in Humphreys County, TN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCxV4_0dUWRyML00
“Carter” (Courtesy: Hope Lea)

Neither of the neighbors was seriously hurt, but the kangaroo died.

News 2 spoke with the owners of the kangaroo who say they are heartbroken over the death of their beloved “Carter.”

The Lea’s said they returned home to find Carter dead, with their younger kangaroos around his lifeless body.

“I was screaming because all of the babies were standing around his dead body and I was just so upset,” said Hope.

While the kangaroo was outside of his normal area, the Lea’s say their property is entirely fenced-in.

Nashville couple rebuilds after Christmas bombing, displays artifacts from wreckage

“He didn’t have nowhere to go,” Hope said. “He was choked to death in his own space.”

Now, the Leas say they are looking for some kind of restitution over Carter’s death.

“We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” Hope said. “It’s like losing a family member.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

KPD: 2 kids missing out of West Knoxville found safe

UPDATE 8:48 p.m. – Knoxville Police reported that Danford and Julia had been found safe. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two kids who are missing out of West Knoxville. Danford Adam Semenyakov and Julia Rose Semenyakov went missing from the Copper Pointe apartments on […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
White House, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
White House, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Bailey
WATE

Georgia murder suspect spotted in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, Englewood Police Department and Murray County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a shooting in Murray County Georgia early Sunday. According to the McMinn County Sheriff, Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, is wanted for murder and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

12-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a holiday of hope and togetherness, has turned into a holiday of heartbreak after a 12-year old was killed in Orange mound Christmas morning. “He was a kind, sweet and innocent little boy, and he loved dancing. I never saw him mad or angry. He was just […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Bag of five puppies abandoned at QuikTrip Christmas night get adopted

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st & Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.  “Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to […]
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroos#Animals#Weather#Wkrn#Leas
WATE

Human remains found in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Human remains were found in Knox County Saturday off of Andrew Johnson Highway, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO was called to the scene just after 5 p.m., where Major Crimes Detectives, Forensic personnel and the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the remains to be human. However, they have not […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Georgia couple says quadruplets are a Christmas miracle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After years of struggling with fertility, one couple in Georgia now has four new babies after they were delivered at Memorial Health in Savannah. Mariah and Jose Marquez said their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah.  After getting […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WATE

97-year-old grandmother becomes matron of honor for granddaughter’s wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pointe at Lifesrings helped one of their residents share a special moment with their Granddaughter on Christmas Eve. 97-year-old Juanita Courtney served as the matron of honor for her granddaughter’s wedding. “Everyone knows her by Nanny,” said her granddaughter Ashley Hardin. She said her grandmother and grandfather, Paul Courtney, set […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy