Trinity Mouzon Wofford still remembers where she was when she got an email from the buyers at Urban Outfitters. Mouzon Wofford had recently moved back to her hometown of Saratoga Springs after nine years downstate, along with her high school sweetheart and co-founder, Issey Kobori. She was on the train headed to New York City for an event, and she saw the inquiry on her phone.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO