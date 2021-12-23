ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Dec. 23, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0dUWQaNw00

New COVID-19 cases in Henrico continue to surge; Henrico Police arrest a Henrico High School student who brought gun components to campus; Checkpoint Strikeforce is underway again; 96% of Virginians surveyed admit that they speed on the road; the Dorey Park Farmers Market is receiving state funding for enhancements; a round-up of Henrico home sales; minimum insurance requirements for Virginia drivers will increase Jan. 1; Papa Johns donates thousands of pizzas to returning troops.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico now averaging its most new daily COVID-19 cases during pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 in Henrico County is greater than it’s ever been, following four consecutive days with more than 245 new confirmed cases apiece. Henrico is now averaging 290 new daily cases during the past seven days – its highest average ever, up from 130 one week ago and 103 two weeks ago. Prior to the past three days, the county’s previous high daily average was 241 Jan. 20.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen’s 25 most-read articles of 2021

This year in Henrico County has had a bit of everything – from the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations, to the decisions surrounding a return to school, to development and redevelopment projects countywide, from tragedy (the shocking murder of a girl in the West End) to triumph (a state championship for the Varina High School football team) and much in between.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools surpasses highest weekly COVID-19 case count again

For the third consecutive week, Henrico County Public Schools set a new record with its highest single-week increase in COVID-19 cases. During the last week of school before winter break, HCPS reported 198 new cases – 87 in elementary schools, 45 in middle schools, 61 in high schools and five in various annexes. The school division also reported 1,352 exposures between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 – 368 in elementary schools, 546 in middle schools, 429 in high schools and nine in various HCPS annexes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
Henrico Citizen

Virginia’s vehicle insurance coverage requirements changing Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022 the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase. Senate Bill 1182, passed earlier this year, raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements for injury or death of one person; and separately for two or more people during the next three years. Thereafter, those two will increase again, and the minimum coverage requirement for property damage will, as well.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Statewide ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ campaign aims to reduce holiday-related impaired driving

Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is underway, designed to combine law enforcement with research-based messaging to remind Virginians to make responsible decisions when drinking and catch those who don’t. One-hundred sixteen Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign that began Dec....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Henrico Citizen

Fire guts West End recreation center

An early morning fire in Henrico’s West End gutted a recreation center. The blaze broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21 in the Tuckahoe Village Recreation Association’s building, located in the 1100 block of Westbriar Drive, just off Patterson Avenue. First-arriving fire units found heavy fire shooting...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico News Minute#Henrico Police#Henrico High School#Virginians
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Dec. 20, 2021

Has been fully accredited by the Society of Simulation and Healthcare (SSH) in the discipline of teaching and education. SSH accreditation is a peer-reviewed customized evaluation of the healthcare simulation program, including examination of the program’s processes and outcomes. SSH accredited its first program in 2010 and is the largest healthcare simulation accrediting body in the world. The College now joins over 100 programs in 10 countries that have achieved this designation. Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing opened the Clinical Simulation and Learning Center on August 23, 2021. It is located adjacent to the College main building at 8550 Magellan Parkway and provides state of the art simulation instruction for students. Built to replicate an actual hospital floor, the space has a nurse’s station, two exam rooms, four simulation rooms, five debriefing rooms, a home health suite, locker rooms and a reception area.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Henrico Citizen

Richmond ICNA resource center opens in Henrico

The Richmond Chapter of the Islamic Center of North America recently opened its new resource center at 3009 Lafayette Avenue in Henrico. ICNA is a non-profit organization that works within communities to provide family and health services, hunger prevention, disaster relief, and transitional housing. The new center opened Dec. 1...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico supervisors approve revised reapportionment plan

The Henrico Board of Supervisors Thursday night unanimously adopted new boundary lines for the county’s five magisterial districts, approving a slightly revised reapportionment map that addressed some concerns raised earlier this week by several citizens and the Henrico NAACP. The approved map – devised during a day-long session Tuesday...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Fredericksburg man dies in I-295 crash in Eastern Henrico

A 41-year-old Fredericksburg man died when the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic on I-295, then ran of the road and crashed into trees shortly before 3 p.m., Dec. 15. Virginia State Police officials are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed Jamie Hardway. Initial reports indicated that Hardway...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy