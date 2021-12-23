Henrico News Minute – Dec. 23, 2021

Has been fully accredited by the Society of Simulation and Healthcare (SSH) in the discipline of teaching and education. SSH accreditation is a peer-reviewed customized evaluation of the healthcare simulation program, including examination of the program’s processes and outcomes. SSH accredited its first program in 2010 and is the largest healthcare simulation accrediting body in the world. The College now joins over 100 programs in 10 countries that have achieved this designation. Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing opened the Clinical Simulation and Learning Center on August 23, 2021. It is located adjacent to the College main building at 8550 Magellan Parkway and provides state of the art simulation instruction for students. Built to replicate an actual hospital floor, the space has a nurse’s station, two exam rooms, four simulation rooms, five debriefing rooms, a home health suite, locker rooms and a reception area.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO