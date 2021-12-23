Henrico News Minute – Dec. 23, 2021
New COVID-19 cases in Henrico continue to surge; Henrico Police arrest a Henrico High School student who brought gun components to campus; Checkpoint Strikeforce is underway again; 96% of Virginians surveyed admit that they speed on the road; the Dorey Park Farmers Market is receiving state funding for enhancements; a round-up of Henrico home sales; minimum insurance requirements for Virginia drivers will increase Jan. 1; Papa Johns donates thousands of pizzas to returning troops.
