HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue Monday through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well. High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days, bringing considerable cloudiness at times. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO