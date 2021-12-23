‘Major Scrooge Move’: $5,000 damage done to local sports field

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is calling the vandalism done to a soccer field a major “Scrooge move.”

Damage done to a soccer field in Riley County will total more then $5,000, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)

The police department estimates the damage done by a vehicle driving onto the field will total $5,000.

RCPD shared photos of the damage to soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park.

According to authorities, similar damage was done last month. This means the field won’t be able to be used until the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.

Damage done to a soccer field in Riley County will total more then $5,000, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.