ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

‘Major Scrooge Move’: $5,000 damage done to local sports field

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub7lx_0dUWQ2eb00

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is calling the vandalism done to a soccer field a major “Scrooge move.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzr9m_0dUWQ2eb00
Damage done to a soccer field in Riley County will total more then $5,000, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)
Governor Kelly proposes a $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers

The police department estimates the damage done by a vehicle driving onto the field will total $5,000.

RCPD shared photos of the damage to soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park.

According to authorities, similar damage was done last month. This means the field won’t be able to be used until the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.

Damage done to a soccer field in Riley County will total more then $5,000, according to authorities. (Photo courtesy Riley County Police Department)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

$1,000 reward, Emporia apartment building fire investigated as arson

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dec. 12 arson that caused over $500,000 damage to an apartment building in Emporia. Two firefighters were injured in the Emporia fire that tore through a three-story apartment building. Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

20-year-old loses life in deadly crash in Kansas

COMANCHE COUNTY (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman from Coldwater Sunday morning at 3:35 a.m. on Kansas Highway 1 near milepost 7. Brittney Marie Turley, 20, was killed in an accident Sunday that left a 22-year-old female with serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Turley was driving […]
KSNT News

KC woman sheds ‘Hall of Shame’ ways, becomes respected business owner

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) – Stephanie Blaco was in constant motion, greeting customers, serving platters of homestyle cooking and working the fryer in the kitchen of her restaurant The Mixing Bowl on Southwest Boulevard. Customers keep coming back for the breakfast burritos and the plate-size pork tenderloin sandwiches and for the woman who greets them every […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Riley County, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Burglar is arrested running from home after getting into basement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A burglar got into the basement of a Topeka home but attempted to make a run for it Monday morning when police arrived, according to the Topeka Police Department. Robert Nesbitt, 34, of Topeka, was arrested while fleeing from a home in the 1000 block of N.E. Michigan after he was reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damage Done#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires

KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has shared satellite images of the massive burn scars from the Dec. 15th fires. The large burn scar is the most obvious and stretches over four counties. The small scar is west of Natoma and stretches from near Damar to Plainville, according to the NWS. “Parts of Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Kansas rollover crash sends 2 to the hospital

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An ice patch on the highway is to blame for a Thursday rollover crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Crash logs show at 8:10 a.m. a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 20 near King Fisher Road when the driver lost control of the car due to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, West Virginia after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy