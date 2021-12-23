‘Major Scrooge Move’: $5,000 damage done to local sports field
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is calling the vandalism done to a soccer field a major “Scrooge move.”Governor Kelly proposes a $250 rebate for Kansas taxpayers
The police department estimates the damage done by a vehicle driving onto the field will total $5,000.
RCPD shared photos of the damage to soccer field 5 at Anneberg Park.
According to authorities, similar damage was done last month. This means the field won’t be able to be used until the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0