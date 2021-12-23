ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Forrester still missing as Mansfield take on Hartlepool

 4 days ago
Mansfield will again be without Will Forrester for Hartlepool’s visit to the One Call Stadium on Boxing Day.

The 20-year-old defender suffered an ankle injury in a 1-0 win over Carlisle earlier this month.

Kellan Gordon will miss out once again as he continues to recover from a knee issue which has kept him out since October.

Striker Danny Johnson recently returned to ball training but he is unlikely to return against Hartlepool.

Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into Sunday’s fixture.

The Pools will have Tyler Burey back in the picture following his hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old was sent back to his parent club Millwall to begin rehabilitation but has returned on loan after he played 45 minutes for the Lions’ youngsters against Cardiff earlier this month.

Hartlepool will be looking to continue their recent form after going unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

