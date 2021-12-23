Rep. Madison Cawthorn, wife splitting after a brief marriage

Lauren Boebert joked that she would challenge her wheelchair-using House colleague Madison Cawthorn “to a sprint”, with the winner awarded the prize of hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern.The two gun-toting Republicans lawmakers have been falling over themselves to heap praise on Mr Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two people and wounding a third in a trial that divided America down political lines.Speaking to far-right Newsmax host Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, Ms Boebert said: “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn, he said that...

