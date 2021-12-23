ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, wife splitting after a brief marriage

By Editorials
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Madison Cawthorn is divorcing his wife after less than a year of marriage. The North Carolina Republican announced the split on Twitter, citing his job as a congressman...

The Independent

Madison Cawthorn under fire after calling on fellow conservatives to drop out of college like him

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that  “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
EDUCATION
State
North Carolina State
ourcommunitynow.com

North Carolina Republicans: Madison Cawthorn 'Is An Embarrassment'

It's not just the civilized people of America that are sick and tired of Madison Cawthorn's attention-seeking, narcissistic act. Even North Carolina Republicans are calling for his defeat. Cawthorn made no friends in his own party after he decided to switch districts,
POLITICS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert challenges wheelchair user Madison Cawthorn to ‘a sprint’ to hire Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern

Lauren Boebert joked that she would challenge her wheelchair-using House colleague Madison Cawthorn “to a sprint”, with the winner awarded the prize of hiring Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern.The two gun-toting Republicans lawmakers have been falling over themselves to heap praise on Mr Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murdering two people and wounding a third in a trial that divided America down political lines.Speaking to far-right Newsmax host Seb Gorka on Tuesday night, Ms Boebert said: “Now, I do have some colleagues on the Hill who have, just like me, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office and Madison Cawthorn, he said that...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Marriages#Republican
NME

Ted Nugent claims “if you’re against Kyle Rittenhouse, you’re on the side of evil”

Ted Nugent has said that those who oppose Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict are “on the side of evil”. The US musician, who is an outspoken supporter of gun ownership, claimed that “good over evil” prevailed when jurors last month acquitted the 18-year-old for fatally shooting two men and wounding another at a 2020 racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: I’m from West Virginia and I’m angry — at Joe Manchin and Bette Midler

Joe Manchin has, once again, made it a rough week to be West Virginian.The former governor and current senator makes decision after decision that stand in stark contrast to anything remotely helpful for his constituents. His current and most egregious fumble includes shooting down the Build Back Better bill, which aimed to create millions of jobs for working- and middle-class citizens, as well as tackle the climate crisis and provide affordable healthcare to older and disabled Americans.“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

