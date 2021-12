Another early day, alarm at 5 out of bed by 5:30. Today did not have to be an early day since it was not a travel day, but we did want to beat whatever crowds that might be at the caverns. During this time of Covid most sites, including national parks required timed entry so reservations in advance need to be made. We had the first time slot of the day 8:30. It took about 40 minutes to get form our hotel to the park, which is why we got up early so we could shower, have breakfast and head out.

