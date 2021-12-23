ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple continues exploration of all-glass iMac, now with touchscreen element

By Ben Lovejoy
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two years ago, Apple applied for a patent on an all-glass iMac design with a built-in keyboard and trackpads. The company appears to be continuing to work on this idea, with a fresh iMac patent today adding no fewer than 20 new elements, including a partial touchscreen, and a solution...

9to5mac.com

