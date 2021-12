A warm front has been lifting through the state this morning, bringing us rain and very warm temperatures. As of 8 AM, most of the rain has moved on out. Our focus for today is the temperature that will be nearly 20° above average and nearing record highs for the date. By the afternoon, temperatures will have risen to the low and mid 60s. Our average high for today’s date is only 38°. We are going to be nowhere near that but we will be closer to the record high of 68° set back in 2008. We’ll likely stay a few degrees shy of it but it will be warm nonetheless.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO