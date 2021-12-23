ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Eno Says NFTs Turn Artists Into ‘Capitalist A–holes’

By Martin Kielty
ultimateclassicrock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Eno said the development of non-fungible tokens was a way of turning artists into “capitalist assholes” and described the technology as another example of a missed opportunity to make the world a better place. NFTs offer buyers the opportunity to own a piece of digital information...

ultimateclassicrock.com

decodedmagazine.com

Brian Eno's stunning new LED turntable

Artist and musician Brian Eno has unveiled a new colour-changing turntable, which really does turn the average looking turntable into a work of art, and light!. “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapour. We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.”
Synthtopia

Brian Eno Turntable Looks Amazing, Costs £20K

The Paul Stolper Gallery has announced a limited-edition luminescent art turntable, designed by ambient music pioneer, producer and artist Brian Eno. The turntable is in the vein of Eno’s light boxes, light installations and early ambient music, which explore using simple systems to create constantly changing results. It is made of translucent white acrylic, with integrated LEDs that change color independently.
luxurylaunches.com

Brian Eno's color-changing turntables are incredibly trippy.

Renowned artist and musician Brian Eno recently teamed up with London-based Paul Stolper Gallery for a limited-edition range of color-changing LED record players. The 50 color-changing devices are technologically and aesthetically pleasing and have garnered much praise from the industry. Incorporating lighting mechanisms within its platter and base, the psychedelic...
openculture.com

Hear Brian Eno Sing The Beatles' "Tomorrow Never Knows" as Part of The Best Live Album of the Glam/Prog Era (1976)

After leaving Roxy Music and its tour-record-tour-record cycle, Brian Eno became a studio recording artist, creating multilayered masterworks of progressive pop, proto-punk, and ambient environments, often on the same album. As a fan, however, you had zero chance of seeing Eno play any of this live. That is, except for one brief moment in 1976 that just happens to be one of the best live albums of the glam/prog era: 801 Live. It’s pure lightning in a bottle, and for a taster may we direct your ears to the opening number, a grooving, funky, spacey cover of “Tomorrow Never Knows” (written as T.N.K. on the track list).
Vulture

Brian Eno Elegantly Eviscerates NFTs

Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno. Photo: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto via Getty Images. In the spirit of his ambient music genre, choose to perceive or not perceive Brian Peter George St John le Baptiste de la Salle Eno’s thoughts about NFTs (yes, typing his full name was necessary), which he expressed to The Crypto Syllabus in a new interview. “I’ve been approached several times to ‘make an NFT.’ So far, nothing has convinced me that there is anything worth making in that arena,” the Windows 95 maestro explained. “‘Worth making’ for me implies bringing something into existence that adds value to the world, not just to a bank account. If I had primarily wanted to make money I would have had a different career as a different kind of person. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to be an artist.” The aesthetic potential, Eno continued, is that there is no potential. “NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialisation,” he said. “How sweet — now artists can become little capitalist assholes as well.” Eno added that NFT creators remind him of “hustlers looking for suckers,” a phrase that absolutely could’ve worked as a song title on For Your Pleasure.
yankodesign.com

Brian Eno's limited edition turntable gives listeners a psychedelic experience through color-changing LEDs!

The new limited-edition turntable from acclaimed record producer Brian Eno’s collaboration with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery offers an experimental, psychedelic sonic experience through color-changing LEDs. Brian Eno, a pioneer in the realm of ambient music and the 1970s art-rock scene, speaks the language of music. Following his illustrious...
