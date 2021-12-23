ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

16 quirky British Christmas traditions Americans may have never heard of

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QXqR_0dUWNOb100
British children hang Christmas stockings at the ends of their bed. Altrendo Images/Getty Images
  • Christmas traditions in America and in the UK vary greatly.
  • Every Christmas, Brits love to watch pantomimes and meet their school friends down the pub.
  • They eat Yorkshire puddings, mince pies, Christmas pudding, and Christmas cake.

Pantomimes, or "pantos," are plays performed around Christmastime in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8tlA_0dUWNOb100
Pantomime dames playing the role of the Ugly Sisters in a production of Cinderella. Gideon Mendel/Corbis/Getty Images

Pantos are humorous, slapstick entertainment for the whole family, often featuring men dressed in drag. They are sometimes based on a famous fairy tale or story, like "Cinderella," "Peter Pan," or "The Wizard of Oz."

According to Babbel, there are certain tropes in pantomimes that make them unique. For example, there's often a villain who will sneak up on the protagonist intermittently throughout the play. It's then the role of the audience to scream, "He's behind you!" to the main character — while he or she struggles to figure out what's going on.

Yorkshire puddings are perfect with gravy, but people outside the UK may have never heard of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRND7_0dUWNOb100
A traditional British roast dinner with Yorkshire puddings. Shutterstock

A traditional British roast dinner wouldn't be complete without Yorkshire puddings filled with Bisto or homemade gravy. Yorkshire puddings — not to be confused with sweet puddings — are made of eggs, flour, and milk or water. After they're cooked in hot oil in the oven, they end up with a distinct hole in the middle. They closely resemble what Americans know as popovers.

While Yorkshire puddings are commonplace at Sunday dinners throughout the year, they're also eaten at Christmastime, though some argue they have no place on a Christmas plate.

Santa Claus is referred to as "Father Christmas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcU0i_0dUWNOb100
Santa Claus. Hasloo Group Production Studio/Shutterstock

While some do refer to old Saint Nick as Santa Claus in the UK, it is widely accepted that Father Christmas is his more traditionally British name. "Santa Claus" is seen as an Americanism, and even The National Trust said that "Santa Claus should be known as 'Father Christmas' in stately homes and historic buildings because the name is more British."

British children hang Christmas stockings at the ends of their bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Mkv_0dUWNOb100
Child excited on Christmas morning. Altrendo Images/Getty Images

In America, Christmas stockings are hung by the fireplace with care. However, some British children hang their stockings at the ends of their beds for Father Christmas to fill up while they're sleeping.

Christmas Eve is a time for school friend reunions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJpR1_0dUWNOb100
Festive people drinking in a pub on December 15 2006 in Bath, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Thanksgiving weekend is seen as an opportunity in the United States for students to reunite with friends from high school or middle school. In the UK, it's a tradition for school friends to come together on Christmas Eve, often at the local bar or pub.

Christmas pudding is a traditional British dessert popular during the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DJVm_0dUWNOb100
Christmas pudding. Shutterstock

A Christmas pudding is a dense fruit cake often made weeks or even months in advance. This time allows the dried fruit to soak up alcohol that's regularly poured onto the cake in the weeks before it's consumed.

On Christmas, the cake is set alight and then topped with a sauce of brandy butter or rum butter, cream, lemon cream, ice cream, custard, or sweetened béchamel. It is also sometimes sprinkled with caster or powdered sugar.

Another dessert of choice is Christmas cake, a rich fruit cake covered with marzipan and icing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBFkR_0dUWNOb100
Christmas cake. nelea33/Shutterstock

While fruit cake is certainly a polarizing dessert wherever you are, Brits seem to make it a little better with thick, sweet white icing. Oftentimes, Christmas cake also comes topped with festive holly decorations.

Mince pies are pastries filled with dried fruits and spices that are eaten at Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nERVq_0dUWNOb100
Mince pies. Getty Images

The first known mince pie recipe dates back to an 1830s-era English cookbook. By the mid-17th century, people reportedly began associating the small pies with Christmas. At the time, they were traditionally filled with a mixture of pork, or another kind of meat, with sage and other spices. Nowadays, the pies are filled with dried fruits and powdered with sugar.

British Christmas desserts are often enjoyed with brandy butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4wJS_0dUWNOb100
Christmas pudding and brandy butter. Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

The perfect accompaniment to Christmas pudding and mince pies, brandy butter consists of butter and sugar beaten together before brandy is added. Rum butter is an alternative.

The result is still butter-like in consistency, and it's served cold alongside desserts. Americans might know it as "hard sauce."

Brits say "Happy Christmas" instead of "Merry Christmas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdGFt_0dUWNOb100
"Merry Christmas" lit-up sign. Johnnie Pakington/Getty Images

You might remember a scene from the first "Harry Potter" movie in which Ron says, "Happy Christmas, Harry!" While this may sound strange to an American, saying "Happy Christmas" is commonplace in the UK, as opposed to "Merry Christmas."

Christmas crackers are cardboard tubes wrapped in brightly colored paper and twisted at each end that two people pull for a fun surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeyJA_0dUWNOb100
Girl pulling a Christmas cracker at the dinner table. PeopleImages/Getty Images

Christmas crackers are often pulled at the start of the meal, and the paper hats found inside are worn throughout the meal. Also inside each cracker is a "banger," which makes a loud pop when the cracker is pulled, a joke, and a small prize.

The jokes are usually cheesy and festive. For example: "Why did Santa's helper go to the doctor? Because he had low elf esteem!"

Millions of British citizens watch the Queen's annual televised Christmas Day speech every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pI8rx_0dUWNOb100
Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo after she recorded her annual Christmas Day message on December 25, 2018. John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Every year, families across the United Kingdom watch the Queen's Christmas address, informally known as the Queen's speech. According to the Telegraph, the first Christmas address was 251 words long, but Queen Elizabeth II averages 656 words. It is often one of the most-watched television programs on Christmas Day in the UK.

Christmas commercials are as talked-about as Super Bowl commercials in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ala2_0dUWNOb100
People watching TV with mugs. Hoxton/Sam Edwards/Getty Images

While Super Bowl commercials are highly scrutinized in the US, Brits pay just as close attention to Christmas commercials. Not only is the John Lewis ad, or "advert," a Christmas tradition, but almost every supermarket and clothing brand tries to get in on the buzz with a talked-about Christmas commercial.

Brits also anticipate which song will become the annual "Christmas No. 1" single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLxcs_0dUWNOb100
The Spice Girls. Getty Images

The British "Christmas No. 1" has been a tradition for over half a century. Starting in 1952, the top song on the British singles chart has been a coveted spot each and every Christmas. Christmas No. 1 alumni include The Beatles, Queen, Ed Sheeran, and more.

While some Christmas No. 1s have indeed been Christmas songs — "Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid II in 1989, for example — they don't have to be.

The Spice Girls have been awarded the most consecutive Christmas No. 1s, with three victories in the '90s. However, The Beatles hold the title of most Christmas No. 1s with four.

School nativity plays are a popular tradition in UK primary schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPUvS_0dUWNOb100
Year one pupils from Kingsmead School perform in their annual Christmas nativity play. Gideon Mendel/In Pictures/Corbis/Getty Images

While religious elementary schools in the United States may put on nativity plays, they are arguably much more popular and part of the culture in Britain. In the popular British Christmas movie, "Love Actually," the characters even attend a Christmas nativity play.

Brits take advantage of after-Christmas sales on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duijv_0dUWNOb100
Boxing Day sale signage at Selfridges department store in London. Getty

Boxing Day is typically referred to as the British Black Friday , but there are a couple of differences between the holidays.

Boxing Day falls the day after Christmas. Boxing Day also has a rich cultural history in Great Britain. Originating in the mid-1600s, the day was traditionally a day off for servants. On this day, servants would receive a "Christmas Box," or gift, from their master. The servants would then return home on Boxing Day to give "Christmas Boxes" to their families.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding. Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for...
U.K.
The Independent

What do Muslims do on Christmas?

As the UK gears up for a Christmas full of uncertainty, there’s a community of us for whom this festive period tends to pass uneventfully. For many Muslims, Christmas is just like any normal day in the calendar year, but acts as more of a marker for a period of rest and winding down as the rest of the country comes to a halt.I, like many other Muslims, spend much of the time leading up to this period answering different variations of the “What are you doing for Christmas?” question. It’s a question that, depending on my mood and my...
SOCIETY
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
HISTORY.com

How Ghost Stories Became a Christmas Tradition in Victorian England

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Towards the end of each year, as fireplaces are lit and hot cocoa is made, Americans have made it a tradition to revisit their favorite classic holiday books, movies and songs. And though ghost stories may seem out of place in present-day American holiday celebrations, they were once a Christmas staple, reaching their peak of popularity in Victorian England.
U.K.
The Guardian

Christmas with my grandmother was always special – comforting beyond words

Christmas belonged to my grandmother. It was as if she invented it. On Christmas Eve, my mother would drive my sister and me from Hackney in east London to Hertfordshire. We’d arrive to an electric fire-heated house that smelled of toasted bread and radiated electric blankets. Grandma greeting us at the door, the Christmas lights blinking on the tree, Coco, her long-haired sausage dog wagging her tail at our shins. Barbara Antrobus was the quintessential English grandmother. The motherly widowed wife of a minister, still active in her community and well loved locally. Wearing floral cardigans, Coco on a short leash.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Cracker#Christmas Dinner#Christmas Cake#British Royal Family#Uk#Americans#Brits#The National Trust
The Independent

What Christmas dinner looks like around the world

No matter where in the world you are, Christmas is about more than tradition and family – it’s also about food.But what is actually served for Christmas dinner varies by country – with commonplace turkeys rarely having a place on the table outside of the UK and the US.From Puerto Rican eggnog served in coconut shells to the Swedish egg-and-anchovy mixture gubbröra, traditional Christmas dishes from around the world provide an insight into the various ways that people celebrate and indulge on the holiday.SwedenIn Sweden, the Swedish julbord or “Christmas table” usually begins with cold fish dishes, then meats, hot...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Christmas
FOX59

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic. Saying she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh […]
U.K.
New Jersey 101.5

This Christmas tradition might have been born in New Jersey

In my never-ending battle to wipe away all the bad publicity and usually inaccurate roasting of the Garden State, I am often found busy researching things that would shed light on just how awesome New Jersey is, so maybe someday we can stop hearing all the Jersey jokes. And what I uncovered this time doesn't just shed light on New Jersey, it sheds Christmas light.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
BBC

Welsh cook will spend Christmas aboard Boaty McBoatface

A Welsh chef will enjoy the ultimate white Christmas - on Boaty McBoatface's maiden voyage to Antarctica. Steve Carpenter, 49, from Caerphilly, is a cook steward on the exploration ship, officially named RRS Sir David Attenborough. He will serve Christmas dinner in the winter wonderland setting, but penguins, seals and...
WORLD
Greenville Herald-Banner

Memories help keep family Christmas traditions alive

(Editor’s note: Guest contributor Tracey Fentum recalls her childhood memories of Christmas on the Isle of Wight, England’s largest and second-most populous island. Local resident Fentum is a native of Great Britain.) Every family has its own traditions built up over time and generations. Along the way, new...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

How Christmas unites all Americans

There is something special about the Christmas season. Even Americans who identify with other faiths or no faith at all love celebrating this holiday with their friends and loved ones. Christmas music plays everywhere, carols and concerts are performed by school groups and symphonies, and streets are decorated with Christmas...
FESTIVAL
The US Sun

Inside why America tried to BAN Christmas as Puritans ripped ‘Foolstide’ & refused to mark holiday linked to Roman god

MUCH has been said about America's alleged "War on Christmas," and it turns out the first settlers actually fought against the holiday. The first settlers in the US not only did not celebrate Christmas, but they also banned it; they were strict Puritans and as such did not believe in celebrating holidays not mentioned in the bible.
FESTIVAL
Insider

Insider

230K+
Followers
19K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy