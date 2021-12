Police are investigating a crash in Escondido after a Sprinter train reportedly hit a truck Monday morning causing some traffic in the area, police said. The crash was reported at around 10 a.m. on 740 Enterprise St. near State Route 78 and Interstate 15. The train hit a blue pickup truck causing it to crash into a fire hydrant. Escondido police said no injuries were reported on the train and the driver of the pickup truck only suffered minor injuries.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO