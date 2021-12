Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals walloped the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 7 win. On Sunday, they picked up where they left off in a 41-21 victory over their division rivals to take control of the AFC North. The Bengals blitzed the Ravens for 31 first-half points as Burrow played on one of the best halves of football in the NFL this season — or any for that matter.

