ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Britney Spears says she's working on new music

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is warming up her vocals. The singer took to Instagram to share that she is working on new music and posted a video of herself singing in her bathroom. "I just realized this today guys... after what...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Fiance#U S#Nielsen Music#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears Sam Asghari Is In Over His Head As Singer's Gatekeeper, Concerned She's Replacing Dad With Fiancé

Insiders around Britney Spears tell Radar that there are concerns that the pop princess has replaced her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. “Sam is now the boss. Understandably, after everything she has been through Britney doesn’t trust a lot of people which is why she is relying so heavily on Sam,” sources tell Radar. “He is literally all she has. When her dad was removed so was the entire team he had built up around her. Britney is the most successful pop star in the world that has no manager or people helping her navigate the business.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Watch: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson deliver jaw-dropping covers of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, more

There is nothing in this world Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson can't sing. The first episode of NBC's new comedic music game show "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired Monday, and one segment called "Mixtape Medley" pitted Clarkson and Grande against each other in a competition to see who can cover "all-time classic diva tracks" better.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy