Pennsylvania State

10-Year-Old Girl From Pennsylvania Dies Trying TikTok's 'Blackout Challenge'

 4 days ago

6 Abc News

A 10-year-old girl from Pennsylvania has died after attempting the viral "Blackout Challenge."

The challenge, made popular on TikTok, challenges social media users to hold their breath until they lose consciousness. The challenge is also known as the "Choking Challenge" or the "Pass-out Challenge."

While it is currently most present on TikTok, it has been around for more than a decade. The Center for Disease Control counted 82 deaths likely linked to the challenge between 1995 and 2007.

Nyla Anderson's mother told WPVI that she was found unconscious in her bedroom on Dec. 12. She was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital but later died.

"I'm so hurt," said Tawainna Anderson, Nyla's mother. "This is a pain that won't go away. It's at the top of my throat. I am so hurt. You wouldn't think 10-year-olds would try this. They're trying because they're kids and they don't know better."

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Nyla's funeral and has raised nearly $1,000 as of Wednesday night.

Joshua Haileyesus, 12, and Robert Craig, 10, and LaTerius Smith Jr., 9 also died after attempting the game.

TikTok released the following statement in response to the news of Nyla's passing.

"This disturbing 'challenge,' which people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend. We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss," the spokesperson continued.

Nyla's mother wants other parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children using social media.

"Make sure you check your kids' phones," Anderson told WPVI. "You never know what you might find on their phones."

Vanilla Soul
4d ago

At what point do the parents accept responsibility for the things they are permitted to access over the internet ?. Parenting without a doubt is difficult , but as a parent the responsibility of monitoring and seeing to the safety of our children falls to the parent. There are many dangers on the web , we must know what our children are doing.

georgy porgy
4d ago

why do we even have Tik Tok it's owned and operated by the Chinese government who knows what they're doing with all that information

Glad2418
4d ago

Where were the parents and why would you let your child have TikTok knowing it’s not for children unless parents are watching with them

