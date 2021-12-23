ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa this Christmas

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the globe!. Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 6 a.m., trackers...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Santa makes final trip in the Back Mountain

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — In preparation for his busy night, Santa Claus needed some help from first responders in Kunkle to check in on his naughty or nice list this year. "Santa does his homework, yes Santa does his homework," he explained to Newswatch 16. Santa spent a few...
POLITICS
countryliving.com

Can You Spot the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Less Than 30 Seconds?

Another day in December, another Christmas-themed brainteaser. This new seek-and-find puzzle is festive, fun, and—as always—frustrating. (I spy an alliteration!) Typically, these brainteasers are designed to test your eyesight as well as your patience. This one does just that, but it also asks that you find the hidden object in under 30 seconds.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Newswatch 16

Final rush at bakeries on Christmas Eve morning

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a family affair at National Pastry Bake Shop in Scranton. We saw Dad rolling the dough for cinnamon buns, sisters filling up trays of cannolis, eclairs, and danishes, and the brother icing the cakes. Candace Fox loves spending the week before Christmas here with her...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travel rush begins

AVOCA, Pa. — From now until Christmas day, officials at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport say you can expect it to be busy. "For the most part, Christmas Day doesn't have a lot of customers because people are where they want to go. And then what will happen is, it'll increase," said Carl Beardsley, the airport's executive director.
SCRANTON, PA
Flying Magazine

How NORAD Tracks Santa’s Sleigh

Santa Claus reviews his flight plan for his trek across the globe in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Current Operations Center. [Courtesy: NORAD]. It won’t be long before everyone’s favorite jolly old elf takes to the skies on his annual spree of gift giving for...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

‘Go To Sleep’: Christmas Eve Advice From Santa Trackers At NORAD

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – Next week, the crews working at NORAD will be getting ready for Christmas Eve when Santa and his reindeer will take to the skies. Every year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado Springs, tracks Santa’s journey beginning Christmas Eve morning. (credit: NORAD) What began as an accident 66 years ago when a kid called NORAD asking to talk to Santa, has now become a holiday tradition. Using radar and satellites, they track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight. This year, experts at NORAD are answering questions from children about Santa’s trip around the world. (credit: NORAD) “What if Santa actually comes when you are awake?” asked one child. “No, you don’t need to be asleep but maybe you don’t need presents this year. You have to go to sleep, definitely, or else it won’t be a surprise,” said one expert. (credit: NORAD) You can track Santa at noradsanta.org or follow NORAD on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Tracking#Norad Tracks Santa#Norad Santa Tracker#Covid#Onstar#Santa Trackers#Norad Tracks#U S Air Force
WTOL 11

Where is Santa? Check the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORTH POLE, Alaska — Where is Santa? On December 24, a special team at NORAD will track the man in red on his around-the-world flight. According to NORAD, it all starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 47 installations strung across Canada's North and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment our radar tells them that Santa has lifted off, they begin to use the same satellites used in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.
POLITICS
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy