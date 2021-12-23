NORAD Santa Tracker: How to track Santa this Christmas

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – Next week, the crews working at NORAD will be getting ready for Christmas Eve when Santa and his reindeer will take to the skies. Every year since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center in Colorado Springs, tracks Santa’s journey beginning Christmas Eve morning. (credit: NORAD) What began as an accident 66 years ago when a kid called NORAD asking to talk to Santa, has now become a holiday tradition. Using radar and satellites, they track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight. This year, experts at NORAD are answering questions from children about Santa’s trip around the world. (credit: NORAD) “What if Santa actually comes when you are awake?” asked one child. “No, you don’t need to be asleep but maybe you don’t need presents this year. You have to go to sleep, definitely, or else it won’t be a surprise,” said one expert. (credit: NORAD) You can track Santa at noradsanta.org or follow NORAD on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO