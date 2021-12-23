ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Rising Home Prices Mean for Your Real Estate Investments

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. home prices rose 16% during the year's third quarter. Home prices saw double-digit gains in 78% of markets. Higher home values can benefit real estate investors -- but also cost them. It's no secret that U.S. property values are up across the board (and if you're not convinced,...

www.fool.com

azbigmedia.com

Real estate predictions for 2022 from Arizona Realtors

Most economists agree that there will be at least another three to five years of growth in real estate across the United States. And although the year will end strong, inventory remains in short supply throughout the country. There are a variety of factors impacting that, but key among them is the increased number of people entering the housing market.
Seekingalpha.com

3 REITs That Yield A Whopping 9%

A few days ago I wrote on 3 REITs that were yielding at least 7%. To (almost) close out the year, I started a series about high-yielding REITs. The first article was “3 Lucky REITs That Yield 7%.” The second was “3 Crazy 8%-Yielding REITs We’re Buying Hand Over Fist.” Which brings us to the (probably) last installment in the series.
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates | December 27, 2021

Rates on fixed-rate mortgages are trending lower today, while the rates on adjustable-rate mortgages are trending higher. Across loan types, rates remain very low historically speaking. Borrowers with strong credit can still find attractive rates and low monthly payments on a new mortgage or when refinancing an existing loan. The...
Motley Fool

How to Take Advantage of Booming Home Prices

U.S. home prices rose 18.5% year over year during the third quarter of 2021. Homeowners are now sitting on a combined $9.4 trillion in equity. This makes it a great time to sell and downsize, do a cash-out refinance, or borrow via a home equity loan or HELOC. The housing...
Fortune

Real estate shock or a big nothing? Experts debate what rising mortgage rates will mean for the 2022 housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials were confident through the summer that spiking prices would reverse as the economy worked through supply and demand shocks caused by the pandemic. But that "transitory" narrative has been all but abandoned this month as the latest reading of U.S. inflation hit a 39-year high. Soon after that report came out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that stubbornly high inflation means that the central bank—which has a dual mandate from Congress to maintain maximum employment and stable prices—is more likely to "look at speeding up the taper."
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
