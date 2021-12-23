ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kate Forbes: Health funds could be diverted to Covid support schemes

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlbHR_0dUWKeha00

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said funding for Covid-19 support will come from health spending generated by Westminster funding pledges and “re-profiling” other commitments.

In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Kate Forbes broadly outlined how the £200 million pledged by the Scottish Government which will be partnered with an estimated £175 million from the UK Government will be secured.

The Scottish Government has, throughout the pandemic, said it would pass on all consequentials – money generated by previously unannounced UK Government spending – north of the border.

But the letter hints at a break with the previous path that could also result in cuts to planned initiatives.

Ms Forbes wrote: “In order to fund yesterday’s package, as well as supporting the funding of the business and self-isolation support announced on 14 December, we have taken challenging decisions to support the additional spend, by repurposing health consequentials to directly support public health compliance via business restrictions and self-isolation, re-profiling commitments across a wide range of different spending lines, including some on employability.”

Expected income for the next financial year could also be reduced, in order for funding to be allocated earlier to deal with the new Omicron variant, but no top-up funding from the UK Government would result in further cuts to plans next year.

As part of the agreement from extra funding from the Treasury, devolved administrations have been given an up front payout based on estimates of consequential funding.

If the money given to the nations is less than estimated, it will have to be paid back, while an underestimate means the devolved administrations can keep the windfall.

Ms Forbes said in the letter she was seeking an urgent quadrilateral meeting with the finance ministers of each of the devolved countries and the UK Government.

“Any negative reconciliation would have a serious impact on our public services and hamper our attempts to recover from the pandemic,” she wrote.

“I am, therefore, seeking an urgent finance ministers quadrilateral to help broker a reasonable way through this, and will keep you updated on progress.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

$9 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Payments Released to Support Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced the recent distribution of approximately $9 billion in Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4 payments to health care providers who have experienced revenue losses and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The average payment announced for small providers is $58,000, for medium providers is $289,000, and for large providers is $1.7 million. More than 69,000 providers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and eight territories will receive Phase 4 payments. Payments will start to be made later this week.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Tory leadership hopefuls ‘told backing further Covid restrictions would damage chances’

Cabinet ministers seeking to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by fellow Tory MPs not to back new coronavirus restrictions in the new year or face damaging their chances in a future leadership race. Tory MPs are calling for New Year’s Eve restrictions to be ruled out, with ministers set to meet as early as Monday to discuss whether further rules will be needed as the new Omicron variant continues to push daily cases to record levels. The UK saw 122,186 new Covid cases on Friday – the highest toll of the pandemic so far – while the Office for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Forbes
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

5 Ways Companies Are Supporting Employee Mental Health Amid COVID-19

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Supporting employee mental health and wellbeing is...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Enough booster appointments to reach 80% target by January, says Leitch

Enough coronavirus booster jab appointments have been booked to reach the Scottish Government’s target of 80% of the adult population by the new year, health officials have said.National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said about 72% of adults in Scotland had received their booster shot before Christmas Eve.Discussing the Government’s “get boosted by the bells” target on the BBC’s Breakfast programme, he said: “We’re at 72-point something before Christmas Eve.“We’ve got appointments to get to 80%.“What we need now is that final push to get people to come to fill those appointments.”Lots of appointments today and drop in clinics. Get #boostedbythebells...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 98,515 new cases and 143 deaths

Britain reported 98,515 new cases of Covid on Monday as infections remained high and Omicron variant continues to cause a large wave of transmission.The latest official government data – which focused on England following a lag in the reporting over the holiday – also revealed 113,628 Covid cases for Christmas Day and 103,893 cases Boxing Day.The figures for Christmas Day mark England’s highest-ever daily total of Covid cases, and follow an all-UK record on Christmas Eve.A further 143 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government said — the sum of the deaths that would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

UK jobs market brushes aside end of salary support scheme

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support scheme that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for National Statistics found Tuesday that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. Despite the buoyant jobs news, the Bank of England is not expected to raise interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The emergence of omicron over the past couple of weeks has created renewed uncertainty over the economic outlook.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Finance#The Scottish Government#The Uk Government#Scotgov#Dec#Public Admn Committee#Omicron#Treasury
BBC

Covid in Wales: Mental health could be harmed by uncertainty

Changes in restrictions due to the spread of Omicron could be "very damaging" to mental health, a professor says. In Wales, Covid rules are now being reviewed weekly. Ministers announced on Friday nightclubs will shut after Boxing Day and social distancing will return in shops and offices. Health Minister Eluned...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

UK prevented from donating ‘tens of millions’ of PPE items to poorer nations due to Whitehall red tape

The UK has been prevented from donating “tens of millions” of surplus PPE items throughout the pandemic due to Whitehall red tape, The Independent understands.Britain has an excess of personal protective equipment in its stockpile, which has been acquired at a “significant cost” – roughly £12bn, according to one Whitehall source. But attempts to donate surplus supplies of gloves, aprons and masks to poorer countries over the past 18 months have been hindered by a financial cap set by the Treasury and the Foreign Office. Up until September, international donations counted as overseas development assistance (ODA). For the Department...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Hospitality sector boost after no new Covid restrictions announced in England

The hospitality sector has received a “welcome boost” after it was announced no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year, trade bodies have said.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said people “should remain cautious” but after reviewing the latest data on the Omicron variant decided not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place.Industry leaders representing pubs, nightclubs and restaurants in England praised the “positive” announcement which could put the sector “on to the road to recovery”.Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality chief executive, said: “Hospitality businesses will be raising a new year’s toast to celebrate the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid admissions rising but NHS not overwhelmed, say trust leaders

Covid admissions to hospital are rising but “not precipitately so”, according to a group representing NHS trusts in England.But health bosses have said that even though there have been no reports of large numbers of patients requiring ventilators like during the last winter peak, it was “still far too early” to dismiss concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.Staff absences are creating such pressure that “even relatively small numbers of extra Covid cases may bring difficult decisions on prioritisation and staff redeployment”, according to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson Medical leaders have expressed fears that “something is going to have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

PCR test appointments temporarily unavailable in many parts of Scotland

PCR test appointments were temporarily unavailable in large parts of Scotland on Monday.High demand led to slots on offer at only eight out of Scotland’s 56 walk-in test centres when checked on Monday afternoon.At the same time, of the eight drive-through test sites north of the border only two – Glenrothes and Inverness – had appointments available on the day.By Monday afternoon, walk-in slots were on offer for the same day at only Wick, St Andrews, Inverness, Kirkcaldy Dunfermline Aberdeen Strathdee, Oban and Galashiels.1/ Provisional figures for cases reported over the Christmas weekend show the highest daily totals...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Year parties given go-ahead in England as UK splits over Omicron controls

New Year’s parties were given the green light in England as ministers announced there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed before the end of 2021.In a move welcomed by hospitality bosses, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced there will be no curbs on social mixing beyond the current Plan B measures.But the Cabinet minister, in a move that appeared to be echoed by the Prime Minister left the door open for fresh measures to be potentially introduced in January.Boris Johnson tweeted on Monday there would be “no new restrictions introduced in England before the New Year”.We will continue to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Antibiotic use on farms threatens pandemic ‘much bigger than Covid’, campaigners warn

Overuse of antibiotics on farm animals could lead to a pandemic “much bigger than Covid,” campaigners have warned.Health experts are calling for a ban on the use of low doses of antibiotics on healthy farm animals, saying the practice was breeding untreatable “superbugs” which could spread to humans.Farmers often give animals a preventative low dose of antibiotics as an insurance policy against disease. But from 28 January, new EU legislation will prohibit all forms of routine antibiotic use in farming, including preventative treatments.The government’s veterinary medicines directorate has begun a consultation about whether the UK should follow suit.Use of antibiotics...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘A living nightmare’: Burnout could lead to tripling of NHS staff sickness next year

Hospitals could see as many as one in six doctors and nurses off sick throughout 2022, according to modelling, as the Omicron wave of Covid fuels burnout, stress and anxiety among NHS staff.Days of record Covid numbers – with 119,789 positive tests reported on Christmas Eve – have led to an increase in hospital admissions in recent weeks, while sickness has also increased among health workers, with NHS absences reaching 12 per cent last week.But analysis by London South Bank University shows that even after this Covid spike, the health service could be hampered by an absence rate of up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

London Covid patients up by 50 per cent as hospital admissions rise nationally

The number of Covid patients in London hospitals has increased by almost 50 per cent within a week, with admissions on the rise across all but one region of England, new figures show.The data, released by the NHS, featured in a briefing given to Boris Johnson on Monday as his government considers whether to impose new restrictions amid the mounting Omicron wave.Alongside admission rates, Downing Street is continuing to examine the length of stay for those hospitalised with the new variant, the average time it takes for an individual to progress to intensive care, and the latest mortality rates.However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy