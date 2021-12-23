ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endangered Hawaiian monk seal found shot in the head on Molokai island

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVpPY_0dUWKcw800

An endangered monk seal that authorities in Hawaii found dead in September had been shot in the head, it has been revealed.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the young female seal had died of a gunshot would to its head.

She was found on a beach on Molokai, the fifth most populated of Hawaii’s eight islands, on  19 September and was identified thanks to a temporary bleach mark that was applied to her fur.

NOAA said the death of the endangered monk seal was the third such intentional killing in 2021 and the seventh in the past 10 years. Two others were killed by “blunt force trauma” on Molokai in April.

“These intentional killings of this endangered species is devastating to the recovery of this population,” the NOAA statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, but will continue our work in the field, and by educating the public on this amazing species in hopes that someday posts like these will no longer need to be written,” it added.

The endangered seals are found nowhere else on Earth beyond Hawaii, where the population has fallen to the low hundreds on Hawaii’s main islands, and about 1,100 on a remote uninhabited northwestern Hawaiian island.

Killing the endangered species is a state and federal crime and the deaths are being investigated, NOAA said. The circumstances around a number of deaths meanwhile remain unconfirmed.

Monk seals are sometimes perceived as a nuisance or competition to people who are fishing for sustenance.

Suzanne Case, the chair of Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, noted local outrage at visitors who harassed monk seals earlier this year and called for a similar response to the killing of the seal that was shot in the head.

“It is past time for anyone who has information on the killing of this seal and the others to step forward,” Ms Case said.

“Earlier this year many people were outraged when a visitor slapped a seal on the back, and we trust the level of indignation we saw associated with that incident will be exceeded by the despicable shooting of (this seal) and the others taken by human hands.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

The Independent

‘Koala massacre’ prompts Australian authorities to issue hundreds of animal cruelty charges

Regulators in the Australian state of Victoria have slapped over 250 animal cruelty charges over the alleged mass killing of koalas.Dozens of koalas – a protected species in Victoria – were found dead at the partially cleared timber plantation at Cape Bridgewater in February last year.At first, 21 animals were found dead at the plantation. Another 49 koalas, however, were later euthanised because of injuries or dehydration.An estimated 200 koalas were affected during the clearing process, according to the Victorian Conservation Regulator.The owner of the plantation and an earthmoving business have been accused of killing the animals and slapped with...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Footage captured of rare fish with completely transparent head

A rare fish with a transparent forehead has been filmed by researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California - and it is quite the sight.The discovery was made by aquarist Tommy Knowles and his team while onboard the research vessel Rachel Carlson as they were collecting jellies and comb jellies for the upcoming “Into the Deep” exhibition.In the midst of a dive, the barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma) was spotted by the team for only the ninth time (which considering their remotely operated vehicles have logged more than 5,600 successful dives and recorded more than 27,600 hours...
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim. Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, said she was riding the waves off Oahu's Kaena Point when she spotted what she initially thought was a Hawaiian monk seal in the water.
HAWAII STATE
kptv.com

Dead humpback whale washes ashore on Oregon Coast

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) – A dead whale has washed ashore on the south end of Cannon Beach near Silver Point. The Seaside Aquarium said Tuesday the small humpback has been dead for “sometime” and because of its condition, it’s unlikely a necropsy into cause of death will be done.
SEASIDE, OR
The Independent

The Independent

