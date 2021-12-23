ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democratic pollster: ‘Big Republican advantage going into 2022’

By Paul Bedard
 4 days ago

Independent voters are fleeing the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden, building on the likelihood of a big GOP victory in the House and Senate midterm elections next fall.

Democratic pollster John Zogby said that his new survey showed that independent voters are in charge of the election, and they are trending away from the Democrats.

He said that voters favor Republican control of Congress 46% to 43%, a helpful margin for the GOP that would appear to put continued Democratic control of the House and Senate out of reach.

His data also show independents swinging to Republicans. “While 93% of Democrats favor Democratic control, and 92% of Republicans favor Republican control — independents prefer Republican control of Congress 45% to 27% Democrat, leaving 28% undecided,” said his analysis of the survey of 777 likely voters nationwide, conducted Dec. 17 online. It has an overall margin of sampling error of 3.6 percentage points.

Zogby, who is the Democratic grader on our Secrets Weekly White House Report Card, explained, “In my four decades of polling, Democrats need about a five-percentage point advantage nationwide in congressional preference in order to maintain a majority of Congress. With a three-point Republican lead, and a substantial lead among independents, signs are pointing today to the possibility of a big Republican advantage going into 2022."

His survey also shows a better approval rating for Biden than some others, with 46% approving of Biden to 52% disapproving.

The Independent

Republican election chief predicts party could win up to 70 House seats in midterms

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep Tom Emmer toldThe Hill he expects Republicans to win as many as 70 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.The Minnesota Republican’s words come as President Joe Biden’s numbers have tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic rages, inflation is on the rise and many Americans disapproved of his exit from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans died in a bomb attack at Kabul’s airport. “I've been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” he said and added that “in this environment, no...
Washington Examiner

Democrats have a man problem

As Democrats investigate what went wrong in the 2021 elections and what is going wrong heading into the 2022 elections, a familiar pattern is emerging: Men are abandoning the party in droves. Just this week, snippets from the Democratic Governors Association’s postmortem of the Virginia governor's race were made public...
The Independent

‘An effort to hijack elections in this country’: Republicans are passing laws that could nullify Democrats’ election wins

Nearly a year after a pro-Trump mob tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of presidential power, a new report warns that Republican efforts to use election law to prevent any Democrat from winning the presidency are well underway. According to an updated report issued Thursday by three pro-democracy and good government watchdog groups — States United Democracy Centre, Protect Democracy, and Law Forward — state legislators in 41 states have introduced bills to allow partisan hijacking and overturning of elections regardless of the will of voters, with 32 such bills having been enacted into law by the governments of 17...
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
Washington Times

New numbers contradict Democrats’ predictions of GOP gerrymandering

Redistricting has added to the number of Biden-leaning districts for upcoming elections, according to an analysis that contradicts Democrats’ narrative that Republicans were reaping a significant advantage from partisan gerrymandering. Cook Political Report Senior Editor David Wasserman said this week that congressional lines across the country have yet to...
