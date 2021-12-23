Richmond Animal Control hopes to save Charlie

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

A stray dog, they named Charlie, was struck by a train Wednesday in Richmond.

"We are working hard to save him," RACC posted on social media Thursday. "All four of his legs are mangled, but his spirit is bright and we are going to try."

RACC has asked the public for good thoughts, Christmas wishes, healing prayers, and donations towards his care.

Animal Control Officer Leech rushed the Pitbull to Virginia Veterinary Centers in Carytown following the incident. Charlie was sleeping with casts on three of his four legs while CBS 6 visited VVC on Thursday.

Dr. Laura Turner said Charlie suffered major degloving injuries on all four legs, burns and a large bruise on the left side of his head.

"We are amazed. Honestly, we are shocked he's alive," said RACC Director's Assistant Caitlin Stallings. "We are hoping for a Christmas miracle for this one and we are going to do everything we possibly can to save him and hopefully find him a loving home."

The social media posts about Charlie's injuries were quickly shared hundreds of times.

"Sent in my donation! Hang in there Charlie," one person commented.

Another wrote, "I just donated on behalf of my baby Snickers who crossed rainbow bridge on 11/18. You got this Charlie."

