Global steel demand is rebounding from its pandemic-driven lows and is expected to regain pre-pandemic levels this year. In addition, the Infrastructure Act signed into law in November has the potential to be a huge tailwind for the steel industry. Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts see a more than 25% upside in the stocks of steel companies Ternium (TX) and United States Steel (NYSE:X). Read on.The steel industry is gaining traction as industrial and building activities rebound from pandemic-driven lows. Steel demand is increasing significantly, and analysts expect global steel demand, excluding China, to reach pre-pandemic levels this year. The World Steel Association (Worldsteel) has forecasted world steel demand to grow 4.5% in 2021 and 2.2% in 2022 to reach 1,896.4 Mt.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO