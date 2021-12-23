ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

NC Rep. Cawthorn says he and his wife are divorcing after less than year of marriage

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKXsq_0dUWJdme00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Christina, are getting a divorce less than a year after they were married.

Luke Ball, a communications representative for Cawthorn, posted this statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday about the news.

“When Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life. Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.”

Fox 46 in Charlotte reports Cawthorn cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. He and Christina were married on Dec. 30, 2020. Fox 46 reports a “religious” marriage ceremony happened in April in Henderson County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Funeral service set for CMPD Officer, mother of 3 killed in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A funeral service for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three killed in a crash on Interstate 85 last week, will be held Wednesday. Officer Goodwin’s funeral will be held at First Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alexander Funeral Home. Goodwin died on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Greensboro man celebrates life after his 63rd surgery, clinically dying 4 times

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man will inspire others with his story of perseverance and triumph after dealing with intense hospitalization and life-saving procedures over the past two decades. Jonathan Jefferson was born with several congenital birth defects including, a duplicated esophageal cyst in his neck that stopped him from breathing correctly and eating […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Ball
WNCT

North Carolina man arrested after 2 deputies dragged by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after he dragged two deputies with his car while he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, according to a sheriff’s office. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding on northbound U.S. 52 at around 1 […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Divorcing#Fox 46#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

North Carolina man charged in fatal apartment shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in North Carolina resulting from an attempted armed robbery at an apartment, police said Saturday. Winston-Salem police said officers responding early Saturday to a report of a shooting at a location northeast of downtown found two men with gunshot […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Memorial Health delivers quadruplets for first time since 2014

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 2014, Memorial Health delivered quadruplets. For mom and dad, their arrival is a Christmas miracle. “I found out pretty young that I had some fertility issues,” said mom, Mariah Marquez.  After getting pregnant with their now 5-year-old daughter, Mariah and Jose Marquez were told the likelihood […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
WNCT

Altercation at Christmas event leaves one person dead

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) Wilson County deputies responded to Evolution Music Hall regarding shots fired on Sunday morning. It was reported that an altercation had taken place at the event. The deputies located the victim Precious Vernetta Dyer (29) who was deceased on the scene. Precious Dyer is believed to have been an innocent bystander in the altercation.    There is no evidence of her being in any altercation such […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC State to require negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus for students regardless of vaccination status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — NC State is announcing new requirements for students returning to campus in January. Monday, NC State updated their COVID-19 guidelines. According to their website, all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place will remain in effect through the first few weeks of the spring semester. Students who live in university housing or […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

Dare County man arrested for double felony murder

MANTEO, N.C (WMCT) – Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist Dare County Emergency Medical Services Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found Michael Berry aged 35 of Manteo deceased at the scene. During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined a homicide had occurred. The deputies […]
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kentucky tornado victims receive supplies from New Bern VFW

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, volunteers loaded a U-Haul with blankets, diapers, clothing and many other items to be sent off to VFW 1096 in Murray, Kentucky. In an effort to collect a large number of supplies for people who were affected by the tornado that hit Kentucky over two weeks ago, VFW […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy