NC Rep. Cawthorn says he and his wife are divorcing after less than year of marriage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Christina, are getting a divorce less than a year after they were married.

Luke Ball, a communications representative for Cawthorn, posted this statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday about the news.

“When Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed. That change has been both hectic and difficult, it’s neither the pace nor the lifestyle we had planned for. From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life. Together, we realized that balance was not attainable, and that we had irreconcilable differences between us. While it was an enormously difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually decided to divorce. We ask for privacy as we work through this privately.”

Fox 46 in Charlotte reports Cawthorn cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. He and Christina were married on Dec. 30, 2020. Fox 46 reports a “religious” marriage ceremony happened in April in Henderson County.

