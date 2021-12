Spray-Tek, an industrial spraying and drying firm with a location in Bethlehem, has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed price. The spray-drying and ingredient-processing company was founded in Middlesex, N.J., in 1980. It has operated in Bethlehem since 2002. Spray-Tek's local facility is at 3010 Ave. B. The company is expanding into Wisconsin. Its customers are companies in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, household products and other industries.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO