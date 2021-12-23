ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on Monday

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

Negotiators from Iran and five world powers that are trying to revive a tattered 2015 nuclear deal will resume talks in Vienna next week, the European Union has said.

The talks were adjourned nearly a week ago after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. They are chaired by EU diplomat Enrique Mora.

Participants from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran will resume their efforts on Monday. They had been interrupted to allow Iran’s chief negotiator to return home for consultations.

The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signalled that he wants to re-join the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme in return for loosened economic sanctions.

Following the US decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear programme again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed by the agreement.

Iran has also restricted monitors from the UN’s atomic watchdog agency from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany said after the talks adjourned last week that negotiators in Vienna were “rapidly reaching the end of the road”. They have expressed frustration with Tehran’s new demands in recent weeks but pointed to “some technical progress” so far.

Russian delegate to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov acknowledged on Twitter that “usually it isn’t popular to engage in serious business” between Christmas and the new year.

But he said that “in this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to (waste) time, and aim at speediest restoration” of the nuclear deal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Shore News Network

Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

(Reuters) -War games conducted this week by Iran in the Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country’s top military commanders said on Friday, amid concerns over possible Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites. The Revolutionary Guards’ war games included firing ballistic and cruise missiles....
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Sullivan Says Iran Nuclear Talks ‘not going well’

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that talks for Iran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal are “not going well,” offering a blunt assessment as European negotiators warn time is running out on negotiations. “It’s not going well in the sense that we do not yet have...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#United Nations#Nuclear Waste#The European Union#Eu#Un#Russian
Gazette

Iran demands total sanctions removal as 'last chance' nuclear talks falter

Iranian officials continue to demand wholesale sanctions relief from the United States, a posture that portends a final collapse of talks billed as a "last chance" to rehabilitate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "From our point of view, the sanctions, which are in contradiction and inconsistent with the [Joint Comprehensive...
MIDDLE EAST
neworleanssun.com

Iran threatens to crush America's teeth

The leader of Iran's Quds Force, specializing in operations abroad, has demanded that the US remove itself from the region and vowed to humiliate the world's most powerful military should it make a wrong move against Tehran. Speaking on Thursday, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia has received a NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan. 12 and is considering it, TASS news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying on Sunday. Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, last week...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Iran fires missiles as warning to Israel

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles Friday at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel. "These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.
MIDDLE EAST
Boston Herald

Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy