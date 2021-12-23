‘A True Hero’: Maine State Trooper Carries Elderly Man With Alzheimer’s To Safety After He Got Lost In Storm

VASSALBORO, Maine (CBS) — A Maine State Trooper is being praised for coming to the rescue of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s during a winter storm on Wednesday.

Troopers responded to Vassalboro at about 5 a.m. after it was reported that an 82-year-old had wandered away from home. A town plow truck driver reported seeing a man walking around earlier in the morning.

It was Trooper Tyler Harrington who found Bernard Perry, “suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite,” in a ditch on the side of the road.

“Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance,” State Police said.

Perry is now recovering at a hospital.

Video of the rescue has now been shared more than 2,000 times on social media. Facebook users praised Harrington as “a true hero.”

“We are grateful Bernard Perry was found in a timely manner and is recuperating,” State Police said. “We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.”