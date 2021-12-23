ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to over 3-week high as Omicron fears ease

By Amal S
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index jumped to an over three-week high on Thursday, as early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, while gains in industrial shares further lifted the sentiment.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.76 points, or 0.46%, at 21,166.81, extending gains for the third consecutive session.

Leading gains was industrial sector, up 0.8%, with airlines Bombardier Inc and Air Canada rising over 2% each.

The energy sector rose 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London’s Imperial College published on Wednesday.

“People are starting to realize the Omicron variant is not as bad as some of the other waves we’ve had. So we’re starting to see recovery in the commodities and investor sentiment, which really has been hurt earlier in the month,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Markets have been volatile this month as rising infections due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have forced countries to reinstate restrictions and refueled concerns about a slowdown in global economic recovery.

Limiting further advances was the materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, as it lost 0.5%.

On the economic front, Canada’s economy likely expanded for the sixth consecutive month in November, after matching expectations in October on broad-based increases including a manufacturing rebound, official data showed.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 25.79 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Related
FOXBusiness

S&P hits record, Dow reclaims 36,000

U.S. stocks are hitting new highs on the first day of the final trading week of the year with the S&P 500 at a new record. The broadest measure of stocks rose 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied over 250 points or 0.7%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets advanced on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday. The highly mutated strain has fueled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights canceled and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stock#Air Canada#Covid#S P#Airlines Bombardier Inc#Imperial College#Purpose Investments#Canadian
Reuters

S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended at a record high on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks. U.S. retail sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season,...
RETAIL
Reuters

Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders stayed in riskier currencies and asset classes like equities. A variety of asset classes from oil to Japan’s...
WORLD
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise after strong Wall Street rally

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold prices off one-week high as risk appetite improves

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped from a one-week high in thin trading on Tuesday, as easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and strong U.S. retail sales data boosted risk appetite. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.91 per ounce by 0328 GMT, after having hit its highest...
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian FX, stocks climb as Wall St record douses Omicron worries

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India (.NSEI), Taiwan (.TWII) and Indonesia (.JKSE) shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5%...
MARKETS
CNBC

Dow adds nearly 300 points, S&P 500 hits record as investors look for Santa rally

U.S. stock indexes rose Monday as markets reopened after the Christmas holiday and investors assessed the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% and hit an intraday record for the first time in more than a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 275 points, or 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

China ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on Tuesday with raw material prices opening more than 3% lower and steel products also declining on worries over a supply glut due to a likely production recovery. The market was concerned that a recovery in consumption may not match a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 ends at record high; DJI, Nasdaq just shy

Dec 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH; DJI, NASDAQ JUST SHY (1600 EST/2100 GMT) The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended at a record high...
STOCKS
Reuters

Safe-haven yen sinks to one-month low as Omicron worries ebb

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yen traded near a one-month low to the dollar on Tuesday as safe-havens fell out of favour following Wall Street's rally to a record high overnight, with Omicron uncertainty consigned to the background. The Japanese currency weakened as far as 114.935 yen per dollar...
MARKETS
Reuters

World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices eased as investors hailed strong U.S. holiday season sales and some grew less fearful about economic damage from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Still, fears that the pandemic could hurt economic growth pushed gold prices to the highest in more than a week despite pressure from a firmer U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

Comments / 0

