Disney Makes Marching Band Dream Come True for Young Man with Autism

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Mass. -- Every year for Luke Barrys birthday, his entire neighborhood comes together for a Christmas-themed parade, complete with instruments, festive hats, and plenty of good cheer. Luke, who has been diagnosed with autism and epilepsy, discovered instruments when he was around...

Disney Parks surprises amazing 11-year-old for "Magical Christmas Day Parade"

FORT WORTH, Tx. -- 11-year-old Orion Jean is on a mission to answer one question: How can kindness change a nation?. He started by using the money he won from a speech contest to start the Race to Kindness, an organization that spreads kindness in his community and beyond through a series of volunteer events, drives, and initiatives.
News Channel Nebraska

Dream comes true for terminally ill boy who loves 'Moana'

Ever since the movie "Moana" first hit theaters, 8-year-old Mathias Pascal from Cuxac-d'Aude, France, has dreamed of visiting the land of "Vaiana" -- the name for the ebony-haired heroine of the 2016 Disney blockbuster in its French release. "He watched the film ever since he was little, and I'd tell...
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life, so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
