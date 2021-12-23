ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

When journalists go missing: Listen to part 2 of Dakota Spotlight's The Man From Un

By James Wolner
Jamestown Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen podcast host James Wolner travelled to Europe...

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Former prisoners open up on 15 things nobody tells you about being incarcerated

The images of prison, for a lot of us, are ones from movies and books. Life in prison is quite different in real life and many prisoners and loved ones of prisoners opened up about life in prison in a Reddit thread. The eye-opening thread sheds light on many things including the food, having access to amenities including the internet, among other things. The life of prisoners varied in different states and countries, which also highlighted which countries treated prisoners with respect. "Former prisoners of Reddit, what is something nobody tells you about being incarcerated that you had to learn on your own?" asked u/jojuinc90, and many obliged. Here are some of the top comments we came across:
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Europe#Dakota Spotlight
allkpop.com

Songs to avoid listening to when you're trying to study (Part. 2)

Welcome back to the second part of "songs that you should not listen to while studying!" As previously mentioned, Korean high school students take a similar version of the SAT, called the "su-neung" exam. Unlike the SAT, where one can take numerous times, Korean students can only take the su-neung exam once, so it's a pretty big deal in Korea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
kurv.com

90% Of Activists, Journalists Crimes In Mexico Go Unpunished

(AP) — A senior government human rights official says that 90% of crimes against activists and journalists go unpunished in Mexico. The assistant interior secretary in charge of human rights said Thursday that in cases where the culprits have been identified, almost half are local officials. Alejandro Encinas said new laws are needed to protect activists and reporters. Mexico is one of the most dangerous places on earth for reporters outside active war zones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets

A small Indonesian community is celebrating Christmas by performing traditional shadow puppet shows about the birth of Christ as the pandemic shutters most public performances. The country has been hard-hit by Covid with the virus also disrupting the puppet group's shows. Founder Indra Suroinggeno said it was important to put on the performances -- featuring colourful Jesus, Mary and Joseph puppets -- because previously they were held exclusively in churches on Christmas day. "Although public performances are rare due to the pandemic, we keep practising within the community in order to preserve the tradition," he said.
RELIGION
knom.org

A Note From a Listener

On November 22, the KNOM business office received a thank you letter from a village listener who received a radio and booster in the mail. If you gave to the “$50 for 50 years” radio giveaway, this letter is for you. “I was pleasantly surprised to receive an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Jamestown Sun

Port: The darkest day of the year

MINOT — In our part of the world, which is to say the northern part of the northern hemisphere, we saw, this week, the darkest day of the year. The winter solstice. The day when the North Pole reaches its furthest tilt from the radiance of the sun. It's...
MINOT, ND
Mesabi Tribune

Finding a family she never expected to have

VIRGINIA — For Nicole Ollila, 2021 will long be remembered as the year she found out her family was a little more extended than she could have ever imagined while bringing some much needed closure to her two (new to her) half-sisters. It all started this fall with a Facebook message from a woman in Duluth named Emily who, after taking a DNA test, discovered she may have a half-sister on the Iron Range (Ollila). ...
VIRGINIA, MN
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy