ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Daily Money: The housing market's hidden gems, the last ride for these cars in 2022

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Christmas countdown update: two more days 🎄 🎄.

It's Brett Molina back to deliver you the latest headlines in Money and Tech as we inch closer toward Christmas.

It's no secret the housing market has been very competitive in 2021. But there are some hidden gems, especially if you head South. The National Association of Realtors highlights the top 10 most affordable real estate markets .

Let's shift to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY. What do the Toyota Avalon, Hyundai Veloster and Volkswagen Passat have in common? They're among several car models going away in 2022 . Blame the one-two punch of a global semiconductor chip shortage and our rising infatuation with SUVs as reasons these vehicles are headed to that big garage in the sky.

Other stories you won't want to miss:

Want to retire a millionaire? Secure the seven-figure bag with these steps .

Homebuying in 2022. These are the big changes coming in the new year .

Are you a young worker? Don't make this huge retirement mistake .

Before you download that app , make sure it's not accessing too much data .

Omicron and the cruise industry. Will the new variant stop cruises ?

A DOSE OF CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. Big fan of The Office here, which had several classic Christmas episodes during its nine-season run, including this one starring Dwight as Belsnickel . "That's my favorite part about Christmas: the authority."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: The housing market's hidden gems, the last ride for these cars in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

These 10 ‘Hidden Gem’ Markets Still Have Affordable Homes, According to Real Estate Experts

The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

These 10 ‘hidden gem’ housing markets are poised for major growth in 2022, Realtors predict

Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#New Cars#Vehicles#Hidden Gems#Car Models#Money And Tech#Toyota Avalon#Hyundai#Omicron
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check Payments In 2022: Here’s Who’s Eligible For New Year Cash From Next Week

While a 4th stimulus check might not be on the horizon – millions of Americans are concerned about the new year. Indeed, most aid provided by the federal government was not instituted to recur. As such, the third stimulus check might be the final check American citizens receive. With less reliance on the federal governments, some local states and cities in America are offering their citizens financial help in the new year.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

What Happens After Costco Checks Your Receipt?

Costco, a membership retailer, sells a diverse range of products that customers can shop for in store and online. Shoppers are handed a receipt at the register that they need to show when leaving the store. Many customers have wondered why Costco checks receipts at the exit. Article continues below...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
williamsonhomepage.com

Hidden Gem Holiday Market set for Sunday in Spring Hill

The Hidden Gem Farmer's Market will be holding a Holiday Market this Sunday, featuring locally sourced goods from 40 different vendors. The Holiday Market will be held Sunday at 863 Old Military Road from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Among the 40 participating vendors include Bob and Mary's Crafts, White Donkey Bakery,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
InvestorPlace

7 Hidden Gem Cryptos to Buy Before They Break Out

It’s interesting to look at the largest gainers in the crypto world on a daily basis. Invariably, there are cryptos that have surged by over 1,000% in the last 24 hours. I had recently read a comment that one year in crypto is equal to about 10 years in fiat currency. That seems entirely true when it comes to returns. With hundreds of projects getting listed on a weekly basis, there are cryptos to buy that can change fortunes.
MARKETS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

328K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy