Santa Barbara, CA

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana: See the precious holiday photo

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D69XI_0dUWI6tp00

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan released a holiday card on Thursday with a welcome surprise: our first look at their 6-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photo at the family's residence in Santa Barbara, California, last summer.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the card reads.

"Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave." A list of organizations follow, including Team Rubicon , which shared the photo on its Instagram page.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!" the message concludes.

The Team Rubicon Instagram caption says: "We're grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families into communities across the country. We are honored to be amongst the organizations featured in their family’s holiday card this year.

"Our team was thrilled to have the opportunity to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year at one of the sites we supported, Task Force Liberty, in New Jersey. Afghan family resettlement is a deeply personal mission for our volunteers and with this generous donation, it is our privilege to be able to support them as they transition into their new homes in the new year."

Lubomirski also shared the image on his Instagram page and wrote: "This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience, and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture."

Harry and Meghan have spared their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet from the media's glare. After stepping back from their roles as senior members and moving from Britain to Los Angeles, they've mostly kept them out of the public eye.

The pair founded the nonprofit Archewell organization and are working with Netflix and Spotify on projects. Both are also writing books.

That hasn't stopped them from speaking out about their time with the royal family, including that bombshell interview with Oprah earlier this year, or making other media stops like Meghan's lengthy appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

Contributing: Jenna Ryu

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana: See the precious holiday photo

