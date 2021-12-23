Prince Harry, Meghan share 1st photo of daughter Lili in family's Christmas photo

Prince Harry and Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June .

In the family's 2021 Christmas card photo, Meghan is seen holding a smiling Lili in the air as Harry and their 2-year-old son, Archie, smile next to them.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the message reads on the card, which was released Thursday by the couple's Archewell Foundation. "Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family."

The photo was taken this summer at the family's home in Santa Barbara, California, according to a foundation spokesperson. It was taken by the couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski .

In addition to releasing the photo, Harry and Meghan also announced they have made donations to several organizations, including Paid Leave for All, Marshall Plan for Moms, Team Rubicon and Human First Coalition, among others.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," they wrote. "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"

Alexi Lubomirski/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - PHOTO: The top of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family holiday card for 2021, features a photo of the family, including their children, Archie and Lili, taken by Alexi Lubomirski.

Alexi Lubomirski/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - PHOTO: The bottom of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family holiday card for 2021, signed by the family, including their children, Archie and Lili.

Harry and Meghan have not announced where they will spend the Christmas holiday, which will be their first with Lili, who was named after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his mom, the late Princess Diana.

The couple spent last Christmas in California, where they moved last year , and the previous Christmas in Canada , where they celebrated their first Christmas with Archie with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry's royal relatives in the U.K. have canceled their traditional family gathering at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth's Norfolk estate, for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry has not returned to the U.K. since April, when he attended the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip , who died at the age of 99.

Harry and Meghan have made it a tradition since they wed in 2018 to release their annual Christmas card.

The couple's first Christmas card as a married couple featured a photo of the couple from the back as they watched fireworks on their wedding day .

Their second Christmas card, in 2019 , was an adorable photo of Archie with his parents in front of a Christmas tree.

Last year's Christmas card from the Sussexes was an illustration of a photo of the couple with Archie and their dogs at home in California.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

The card was shared by Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in the U.K.