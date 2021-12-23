ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan share 1st photo of daughter Lili in family's Christmas photo

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEUNe_0dUWHx7W00

Prince Harry and Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June .

In the family's 2021 Christmas card photo, Meghan is seen holding a smiling Lili in the air as Harry and their 2-year-old son, Archie, smile next to them.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world," the message reads on the card, which was released Thursday by the couple's Archewell Foundation. "Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family."

The photo was taken this summer at the family's home in Santa Barbara, California, according to a foundation spokesperson. It was taken by the couple's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski .

In addition to releasing the photo, Harry and Meghan also announced they have made donations to several organizations, including Paid Leave for All, Marshall Plan for Moms, Team Rubicon and Human First Coalition, among others.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave," they wrote. "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAtg1_0dUWHx7W00
Alexi Lubomirski/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - PHOTO: The top of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family holiday card for 2021, features a photo of the family, including their children, Archie and Lili, taken by Alexi Lubomirski.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PR4h_0dUWHx7W00
Alexi Lubomirski/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - PHOTO: The bottom of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family holiday card for 2021, signed by the family, including their children, Archie and Lili.

Harry and Meghan have not announced where they will spend the Christmas holiday, which will be their first with Lili, who was named after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his mom, the late Princess Diana.

The couple spent last Christmas in California, where they moved last year , and the previous Christmas in Canada , where they celebrated their first Christmas with Archie with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry's royal relatives in the U.K. have canceled their traditional family gathering at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth's Norfolk estate, for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Prince William, Kate share 2021 Christmas card photo

Harry has not returned to the U.K. since April, when he attended the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip , who died at the age of 99.

Harry and Meghan have made it a tradition since they wed in 2018 to release their annual Christmas card.

The couple's first Christmas card as a married couple featured a photo of the couple from the back as they watched fireworks on their wedding day .

Their second Christmas card, in 2019 , was an adorable photo of Archie with his parents in front of a Christmas tree.

Last year's Christmas card from the Sussexes was an illustration of a photo of the couple with Archie and their dogs at home in California.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth cancels family Christmas tradition for 2nd year due to COVID-19

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

The card was shared by Mayhew, an animal welfare charity in the U.K.

Comments / 3

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
People

The Sweet Moment Kate Middleton Spots Her Parents and Siblings in the Audience at Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton's biggest supporters were on hand to celebrate the royal's first-ever Christmas carol concert on Thursday. As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside husband Prince William, the Middleton family was front and center to support Kate, who spearheaded the event, which paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Hello Magazine

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's incredibly thoughtful gift to royal family on heartbreaking day

The Duchess of Sussex may not have been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, but she still ensured she paid tribute to the royal with a very colourful wreath. Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor as she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time, but she watched the funeral service from her home in Montecito – and her wreath was certainly easy to spot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Wishes#Christmas Holiday#Last Christmas#British Royal Family#Uk#Human First Coalition#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Thrilled Prince Charles Is Accused Of Racism? Duchess Wants To Have The Last Word

Meghan Markle is, allegedly, thrilled that Prince Charles was exposed as a racist. Meghan Markle used to have a close relationship with her father-in-law, Prince Charles. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot three years ago, the future king walked Markle down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., couldn’t make it to her wedding.
WORLD
purewow.com

Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles, Looks Like Prince Harry in Rare Childhood Photo ﻿from the ’70s

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, runs an Instagram account that is practically a treasure trove of royal family history. Although the 9th Earl Spencer spends most of his time writing bestselling historical fiction, he loves to use his social media accounts to share vintage family photos and other artifacts that he finds. Throughout the past year, Spencer has treated followers to old photos of Princess Diana and even given glimpses into the home that they shared as teenagers (where he still resides now).
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy