US PCE Jumps 5.7% In November To Highest Level Seen Since 1982

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Inflation in the United States hit another dour milestone on Thursday with the release of the latest data for core inflation that showed it rose by 5.7% in the last year. This is the highest reading since 1982 and a sign that the economy is taking its inflation woes into the...

