US PCE Jumps 5.7% In November To Highest Level Seen Since 1982

The US dollar has been roaring lately, capitalizing on the risk-off sentiment in the markets caused by the Omicron variant. This week, dollar bulls will be closely eyeing the barrage of the last major US data releases of the year. More specifically, the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index is out at 13:30 GMT on Thursday, which will be accompanied by several other key indicators, including Q3 GDP revision and durable goods orders. However, the upside potential for the greenback is limited since the ultra-hawkish rhetoric adopted by the Fed in the latest FOMC meeting does not leave much room for further positive surprises.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO