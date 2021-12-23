The Missing: Ahmir Jordan, 13, left charter school Monday and didn’t go home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 13-year-old student at a Brooklyn charter school was still missing Thursday after he left classes Monday afternoon just before 2:30 pm.
Ahmir Jordan attends Excelsior Charter School, located at 856 Quincy Street. His family lives on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Jordan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers when he was dismissed from school on Monday.
The teenage student was carrying a brown backpack.
One poster on Facebook said Jordan was seen catching a B47 bus with a friend.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
