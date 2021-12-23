ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Missing: Ahmir Jordan, 13, left charter school Monday and didn’t go home

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn —  A 13-year-old student at a Brooklyn charter school was still missing Thursday after he left classes Monday afternoon just before 2:30 pm.

Ahmir Jordan attends Excelsior Charter School, located at 856 Quincy Street.  His family lives on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Jordan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.  He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers when he was dismissed from school on Monday.

The teenage student was carrying a brown backpack.

One poster on Facebook said Jordan was seen catching a B47 bus with a friend.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 12

Guest
4d ago

Hope someone notice him and bring him home 🏡. Father God please guide this little boy home to his family. Prayers up!

Reply
11
Guest
4d ago

Why no one was picking him up, 13 y old is young. Hopefully , he will be found soon and ok. Parents must take care od their children.

Reply(5)
4
 

PIX11

Robber drags 85-year-old woman from Bronx elevator

SOUTH BRONX — A robber dragged an 85-year-old woman from a Bronx elevator, pulling hard enough that the woman slammed into a wall before she fell to the ground, video shows. The attacker grabbed the woman’s purse inside of a residential building near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman stabbed on train in Manhattan; man sought: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a woman on a train at Chambers Street Sunday morning, according to police. The victim was stabbed in the stomach just after 8 a.m. on a southbound C train, police said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man in his 50s is sought. Police said he […]
MANHATTAN, NY
