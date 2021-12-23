Mark’s Pizzeria owner Mark Crane goes on $5,000 shopping spree for Pirate Toy Fund

Mark’s Pizzeria has donated $5,000 to the Pirate Toy Fund.

13 WHAM reports company owner Mark Crane went on a shopping spree to Wal-Mart Wednesday to purchase toys for the fund. From the Pirate Toy Fund website:

The Pirate Toy Fund is the only nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children-in-need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Co-Founded by local children’s entertainer, Gary the Happy Pirate and Dave and Lorrie Simonetti, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed almost 400,000 toys since 1995 and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission. The founders were inspired by the extraordinary life of Christie Simonetti; daughter of Dave and Lorrie and special friend to Gary.

