ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

Mark’s Pizzeria owner Mark Crane goes on $5,000 shopping spree for Pirate Toy Fund

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1988ly_0dUWHAJH00

Mark’s Pizzeria has donated $5,000 to the Pirate Toy Fund.

13 WHAM reports company owner Mark Crane went on a shopping spree to Wal-Mart Wednesday to purchase toys for the fund. From the Pirate Toy Fund website:

The Pirate Toy Fund is the only nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children-in-need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Co-Founded by local children’s entertainer, Gary the Happy Pirate and Dave and Lorrie Simonetti, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed almost 400,000 toys since 1995 and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission. The founders were inspired by the extraordinary life of Christie Simonetti; daughter of Dave and Lorrie and special friend to Gary.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 3

John Streber
4d ago

Thumbs up Mark !!!!!! I remember your first store in the 80’s you started with nothing !!!!!!!! Great job and giving back to the community !!!!! Capitalism does WORK !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Shopping Spree#Pizzeria#Android#Food Drink#Charity#The Pirate Toy Fund#Wham#Wal Mart#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy