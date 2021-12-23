ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

UPDATE: ISP Say Man Killed on Bogus Basin Road was 71

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Idaho State Police say after further investigation it was determined that the Eagle man killed Wednesday was 71-years-old and not 94 as first reported. BOISE,...

84-year-old Sagle Man Killed in UTV Crash

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man driving a utility vehicle was killed when it was hit by a pickup on U.S. Highway 95 Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 10 a.m. when the 84-year-old man on the John Deere UTV tried to cross the highway and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Kalispell, Montana. The 84-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the UTV. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.
Multiple Slide-offs and Accidents on Magic Valley Roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are asking people to stay home if they can as roads have become difficult to travel on. According Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, people are encouraged to stay home today as deputies are dealing with multiple slide-offs and accidents this morning. Deputies have also had difficulty responding to calls and have gotten stuck themselves. Sgt. Mencl said there was a crash involving another motorists and snow plow in the Buhl area. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information. Sgt. Keith Thompson with Idaho State Police said earlier this morning troopers have had to deal with multiple slide-offs across the Magic Valley. Authorities say if you must travel, slow down and leave extra space to stop. Nearly all roads in the valley are covered in snow and ice. 511 Idaho is reporting that U.S. Highway 30 between Kimberly and Burley is still closed, since last night. U.S. Highway 93 from Carey to Arco is also closed. ISP said if conditions worsen throughout the day, meaning if they are overwhelmed with crashes and slide-offs, Interstate 84 headed south to Utah could be closed again. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Magic Valley and Southern Idaho until 8 p.m. tonight. Some areas could see up to four inches of new snow. Winds gusts could increase to 35 mph creating blowing and drifting snow making it more difficult to drive in.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Car Runs Red Light in Eagle Saturday, One Killed, Others Injured

EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-An adult woman was killed when another vehicle ran a red light at an intersection in Eagle on Christmas Day. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died on Saturday. Emergency crews were called out at around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Idaho Highway 55 and Floating Feather Road where the two cars crashed. First responders took four people to the hospital. The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing a car headed east on Floating Feather Road run the red light and hit the car traveling on Idaho 55. The crash blocked the intersection for several hours.
EAGLE, ID
19-year-old Nampa Man Charged with Assisting a Suicide

STAR, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities have charged a young Nampa man with assisting in suicide after another man was found dead at a public park in Star Sunday morning. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Dakota Honeycutt is facing felony assisting in a suicide and destruction of evidence and could be facing more charges. Honeycutt was arrested Monday morning in Canyon County after the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the sidewalk at the Hunter's Creek Sports Park. Investigators discovered the two men had lived in the same apartment and were able to track the young man down. Honeycutt allegedly told investigators he drove the man to the park Saturday evening, watched him shoot himself, took the gun and hid it, then went home. Investigators were able to find the gun where Honeycutt said he disposed of it. He is scheduled to be in court later this week.
ADA COUNTY, ID
UPDATE: I-84 Reopens, Check Road Reports Before Travel

UPDATE: Interstate 84 has since opened however, ISP advises drivers to check 511.idaho.gov before heading out. Several other highways have closed in eastern Idaho. U.S. Highway 93 northeast of Carey closed earlier Sunday afternoon. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adverse winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 84 from the Interstate...
TRAFFIC
Man Charged with Rape of 11-year-old in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man is facing one count of rape in Minidoka County. According to charging documents, German Turcious-Rosales, was charged following the alleged rape on December 12, at an apartment complex in Heyburn. A man living in the same apartment reported the incident to police who then called Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives to investigate the crime involving an 11-year-old girl. Turcious-Rosales had left the scene before authorities arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital to have a sexual assault kit conducted. Following the examination, a warrant was issued for Turcious-Rosales who is originally from Texas. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for late January.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Car on Caldwell Sidewalk

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 68-year-old Caldwell man died after being hit by a small car Thursday afternoon in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man had been walking on the sidewalk on S. Indiana Ave close to E. Ustick Road when he was hit by a 2013 Ford Focus at around 2:46 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died. ISP said the 42-year-old driver of the Ford was headed south on S. Indiana Ave when he crossed the northbound lanes onto the sidewalk. The crash is under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
Howe Man Killed in Crash on Little Lost River Highway

HOWE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Howe was killed when he lost control of his pickup and rolled on the Little Lost River Highway Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 68-year-old was headed northwest just north of Howe at around 3:30 p.m. in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a trailer when he lost control, went off the shoulder and rolled. The man had not been wearing a seat belt. ISP is investigating the crash.
IDAHO STATE
Six Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes in Just Two Weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho transportation officials say state snowplows were involved in six incidents in just two weeks, reminding drivers to use caution. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said since December 9, there have been six crashes involving snowplows and motorists, one of which happened on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls on December 16. ITD said in at least three of the incidents the drivers tried to pass the snowplow on the right-hand side. In two other incidents, the snowplow driver was forced off the road trying to avoid a collision when the other vehicles lost control. So far, no one has been seriously injured in the crashes. ITD said in all of last year there were eight crashes involving plows, most due to drivers trying to pass on the right. The latest crash happened Monday on Interstate 90 near Osburn where a driver tried to pass on the right and struck the secondary plow mounted to the side of the truck. The crash pushed the snowplow off the road and the other driver fled the scene; Idaho State Police is investigating. ITD said many drivers may not realize there is another plow blade on the right side of the truck because it is often obscured with blowing snow even with lights flashing. “This time of year drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right,” said Jerry Wilson, the operations engineer for North Idaho in a prepared statement. Idaho is expected to get more snow in the coming day before Christmas. Drivers can go to 511.idaho.gov for the most up-to-date weather and road conditions.
IDAHO STATE
ISP: Rear-end Crash Kills Rigby Woman

RIGBY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old Rigby woman died in a rear-end crash Sunday morning on U.s. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said emergency crews with Bonneville and Jefferson County responded at just before 9 a.m. to U.S. 20 west of Rigby for a three-vehicle crash. A 26-year-old driver from Rexburg failed to slow for traffic due to another incident and rear-ended a Honda Civic driven by the Rigby woman. The Honda spun around and hit a Toyota 4Runner driven by a Colorado man. The 54-year-old died at the scene, she had been wearing a seat belt. The roadway was blocked for about three hours. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO STATE
Avalanche Danger Shuts Down Idaho 21 West of Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The road between Stanley and Lowman has been shut down due to the high potential for an avalanche. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Idaho Highway 21 between the Grandjean and Banner Summit will remain closed until Friday morning as a snowstorm moves through the area. The ITD Avalanche Crew will monitor the snowpack in the area to determine the risk of an avalanche. Alternate routes to Stanley from the Treasure Valley are in place by using Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 20 to Idaho Highway 75 and north. ITD said there are sixty spots along the stretch of Idaho 21 that see avalanches on a regular basis. The latest road information can be found at 511.idaho.gov.
STANLEY, ID
Ketchum Man Killed When Tractor Goes Off Cliff

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 75-year-old Ketchum man was thrown from a tractor and killed when it fell down a cliff late last week. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded Thursday, December 16, to a home on Cold Springs Gulch Road in Ketchum at just before 5 p.m. for a tractor that had slid off a driveway down a cliff. The Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel identified the victim as Alexander MacDonald II. The man had been moving snow off the drive with a John Deere tractor with a plow attachment when it came close to the edge and went down the steep embankment, according to the sheriff's office. The tractor rolled several times, ejecting MacDonald.
KETCHUM, ID
Idaho Man Charged in Cassia County with Kidnapping and Rape

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old man is facing kidnapping and rape charges in Cassia County related to an incident back in October. According to court documents, Joshua Morgan was booked into the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in early December on charges of first-degree kidnapping, rape of a 16 or 17-year-old person, and forcible penetration with a foreign object. The charging affidavit submitted by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, said the charges stem from events on October 9, when deputies responded to a report of a kidnapping in Burley. Officers located the 17-year-old victim six miles out of Burley alone and without shoes. Deputies allege Morgan went to a house in Burley wanting to talk to the victim outside and motioned for her to get in his pickup. When the victim got in, Morgan allegedly drove off against her will. Investigators allege the girl was sexually assaulted and raped in the pickup. When the family located the victim, Morgan allegedly drove off, striking a fence and parked vehicle. Eventually, the girl was dropped off outside of Burley. The case was filed on November 24, and Morgan was arraigned on December 9, by video conference from an out-of-county location. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the early part of 2022.
IDAHO STATE
Woman Accused of Embezzling From Ketchum Pet Store

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Ketchum woman is accused of embezzling from a Wood River Valley pet store. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Jessica Martens on one count of felony grand theft and is in the Blaine County Detention Center. Allegedly the former employee embezzled about $6,000 from the Thunderpaws Pet Shoppe in Ketchum. According to their Facebook page, the store is locally owned since 2000. The store also supports the Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley and Environment Resource Center. Marten was set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in magistrate court.
HAILEY, ID
The Lewiston Police Thwart The Mean One, Mr. Grinch

The Lewiston Police Department saved Christmas and officially thwarted the Grinch. They caught the entire thing on video. They even had to chase the mean green one down to arrest him. The Grinch was caught green-handed with stolen gifts and attempted to run. The diligent officers were not having it....
LEWISTON, ID
Woman Found Dead Inside Fort Hall Recreation Center

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Federal and tribal authorities are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman at a recreation center on Monday on the Fort Hall tribal reservation. According to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Cheyenne Walema, of Fort Hall, was found deceased at around 10:20 a.m. in the sauna at the Timbee Hall Recreation Center. The Fort Hall Police Department and Fort Hall Fire and EMS responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death however, no foul play is suspected. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fort Hall Police are investigating the death. The recreation center will be closed for a week and will reopen after the Christmas holiday weekend.
FORT HALL, ID
